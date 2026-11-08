Browns' Shedeur Sanders gets hype video for first start of the season and social media cannot handle it

Shedeur Sanders dropped a hype video after being named Cleveland Browns starter over a questionable Deshaun Watson ahead of the Saints matchup.

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While Rod Woodson acknowledges hes an outstanding player, he says he is "a vehicle of the Chiefs offense.

Also read Browns Start Shedeur Sanders at QB vs Saints as Deshaun Watson Remains in Concussion Protocol

"era in Cleveland is starting , and there may not be anyone more fired up about it than Sanders and his social media team.questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, head coach Todd Monken announced that Sanders — who started seven games in his rookie campaign last year — will get the nod. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Nothing wrong with hyping yourself up ... but this has to be the first time a backup quarterback has produced his own. Who knows whether this was Sanders' call or if his social media team went rogue and didn't read the room. It's good you're fired up, but do you know what sentence has never been uttered?

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:"Oh, hell yeah; the backup is playing!

" Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during warm-ups before an NFL regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , on Oct. 25, 2026. Also, I really want to know how long they've been sitting on that video, just waiting for the perfect opportunity to unleash it.to a win on Sunday, I'm sure fans will be more than happy to have as many of them as he wants.

Of course, the Saints aren't likely to be the toughest opponent the Browns will face this season, but it's still a big game for them as far as the AFC North playoff picture is concerned.are currently in third place, but from the first-place 6-2 Steelers down to the 4-5 Ravens, there's still enough time for this to go anyone's way. Sanders has a chance to help keep his team in that race, and we'll see how that pans out soon enough.