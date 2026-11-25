It's the season of giving, and that's what Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders spent his Tuesday evening doing as he surprised shoppers at Dave's Market in Cleveland with free groceries.

CLEVELAND — It's the season of giving, and that's what Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders spent his Tuesday evening doing as he surprised shoppers at Dave's Market in Cleveland with free groceries.

Watch the full video below: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders surprises shoppers at Dave's Market in Cleveland with free groceries Sanders arrived at the grocery store on East 61st Street after practice, excited to be able to participate in random acts of kindness.

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"I find enjoyment in doing these things and random acts of kindness when people are not even expecting anything," Sanders said. "Give everybody something to look forward to, to have hope. In all of our lives, everybody's going through positives, negatives, all different types of things, and sometimes that random act is just what somebody needs.

" Sanders had wristbands ready for shoppers at the store to have their groceries paid for—but wanted to add more to the group and walked around the store, sending more customers with carts full of groceries to the register to be paid for by him. "It gives me a little bit more hope. That's all we're working for in life is just having faith, having hope, spreading love, positivity, everything that we can do," Sanders said.

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The event was spontaneous, with the customers shocked both by his appearance in the store and his actions to pay for their items.

"I got shocked by my favorite quarterback, Cleveland Browns. He paid for my groceries. God is good," said shopper Kandis Maxwell, whom Sanders added to the line he was paying for.

"It means a lot. I'm just thankful knowing that it's just still good people out there, and it just came at a good time and it was unexpected. I'm just thankful.

" Related: Browns QB Deshaun Watson gives away 2,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving in Cleveland neighborhoods Sanders took pictures with fans, shook hands and had plenty of conversations with shoppers in the store. For him, being an influence off the field is just as important as his work on the field. Fans of his in the store even asked when he was going to start.

Sanders said that while he'd love to play every Sunday, a winning team is what he's excited about.

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"You got to think we're winning and we're doing what we got to do," Sanders told a fan who asked him about starting. "Of course I want to play. I'm going to be aggressive when I get out there. But the thing is, though, we're a good team, so let us just, you know what I'm saying, we got time, bro.

I don't plan on going anywhere.

" Sanders was happy to be able to give back at a time when people might need it more, focused on serving the community in any way he can. "For me, it's not for me. Nothing I'm doing is for myself," Sanders said.

"It's more for just impacting people while you're there because you don't know how long you're going to be there, you don't know how long you may be alive, so you might as well do it while you can. " We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.