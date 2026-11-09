Browns QB Shedeur Sanders issues public apology to Saints defense

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders says his words were taken out of context when talking about the Saints defense.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has clarified comments he made about the New Orleans Saints defense earlier in the week. After the Browns' 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday, Sanders spoke to the media and explained why he smiled while speaking about the New Orleans defense.

Sanders apologized, saying he was not taking a shot at the group.

Also read Shedeur Sanders Shines in First Start as Browns Beat Saints in Overtime

"My intention when referring to the Saints' defense and how they are, I was never, ever throwing a shot, especially Granderson," Sanders said. "So, I apologize if words were taken out of context. "I apologize for that being taken out of context, but that's just how the media is sometimes. But then also, that's on me for not making it very clear.

" Shedeur Sanders Had a Career Game Against Saints On Sunday, Sanders made his first start of the year and completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. On Wednesday, Sanders spoke to the media and made some interesting comments about a Saints defense that is ranked 28th in the NFL in yards per game and 29th in scoring entering Week 9.

Advertisement

"I've seen a lot," Sanders said while smiling when asked what he noticed on film. "When I smile, just know that means something. I'm maturing, you know what I'm saying? I'm maturing.

I could have gave that a decent answer, but now I'm just going to smile whenever it's just, like, some questions, you know?

" The Saints got the win, but Sanders had one of the best games of his young career. It was the third time Sanders threw for over 200 yards and the second time he threw multiple touchdown passes. After the Browns' 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday, Sanders spoke to the media and explained why he smiled while speaking about the New Orleans defense. Sanders apologized, saying he was not taking a shot at the group.

"My intention when referring to the Saints' defense and how they are, I was never, ever throwing a shot, especially Granderson,""I apologize for that being taken out of context, but that's just how the media is sometimes. But then also, that's on me for not making it very clear.

Advertisement

"On Sunday, Sanders made his first start of the year and completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns. On Wednesday, Sanders spoke to the media and made some interesting comments about a Saints defense that is ranked 28th in the"I've seen a lot," Sanders said while smiling when asked what he noticed on film.

"When I smile, just know that means something. I'm maturing, you know what I'm saying? I'm maturing. I could have gave that a decent answer, but now I'm just going to smile whenever it's just, like, some questions, you know?

" The Saints got the win, but Sanders had one of the best games of his young career. It was the third time Sanders threw for over 200 yards and the second time he threw multiple touchdown passes.