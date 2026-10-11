Browns QB Decision Looms After Sanders' Strong Playoff Push Performance

The Cleveland Browns fell to the Saints in overtime,prompting head coach Todd Monken to delay a quarterback decision despite Shedeur Sanders' powerful fourth-quarter performance. The loss keeps the team in the AFC wild-card hunt as they evaluate the future under cenTer.

Quarterback Decision Pending After Overtime Loss

Sanders' Performance and Offensive Struggles

The Cleveland Browns suffered a narrow 23-22 overtime defeat to the New Orleans Saints , a result that has intensified scrutiny regarding the team's starting quarterback situation. although the Browns missed the win, the late-gaMe performance by backup Shedeur Sanders has prompted head coach Todd Monken to reconsider the immediate plans for the upcoming matchup against the Houston Texans. Monken stated on Monday that he has not yet concluded meetings with his offensive coaching staff and declined to name a starter, noting that standard after-game procedures require careful deliberation. starting quarterback Deshaun Watson ,who had begun the first eight games of the season,cleared concussion protocol over the weekend but remained inactive for the New Orleans contest. The coaching staff had spent the week preparing Sanders for his first regular-season start, a shift that proved pivotal as the offense struggled to generate momentum in the first three quarters.

Sanders finished the game with 297 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 19 of 31 attempts. His impact was most visible in the fourth quarter and overtime, where he accounted for 197 of his total yards. The Browns scored on three of their final four possessions of the game, including a 64-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver KC Concepcion and a 39-yard score from Harold Fannin in overtime. Yet, the victory eluded Cleveland after a failed two-point conversion attempt, which was also threatened by a holding penalty. Critics point to the team's broader offensive woes, highlighting that the Browns remain the most penalized team in the league. In the first quarter of the Saints game, Cleveland accumulated 25 yards in penalties alone, exceeding their total offensive yardage of 19 yards. Coach Monken acknowledged these inconsistencies, emphasizing that the tape reveals a team that has struggled offensively regardless of who is under center,with the offense rarely clicking until the final period.

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Playoff Stakes and Contract Context

The loss drops the Browns to a 5-4 record, yet they remain competitively positioned in the AFC North. They are just 1.5 games behind division rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati and hold a strong chance at securing one of the three available wild-card spots in the AFC. The team has faced a difficult schedule,having played six of thier first nine games on the road, and this loss marks their third consecutive defeat on the road. With a bye week scheduled for Week 11, the coaching staff views the upcoming home games as a critical opportunity to right the ship. The quarterback debate is further complicated by contract realities. Watson is in the final year of a massive $230 million contract signed after a 2022 trade, while Sanders is on a standard rookie pact through 2028. If Cleveland falls out of playoff contention,replacing Watson to evaluate Sanders more extensively would be a logical strategic move. Watson has started eight games, throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions, with five of those scores coming in the fourth quarter, underscoring his clutch ability despite overall accuracy issues.

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Future Implications for the Franchise

Sanders, selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has been a subject of significant debate since his arrival, with questions surrounding his draft stock and the influence of his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. His performance in New Orleans has reignited discussions about his potential as the franchise cornerstone. Monken expressed pride in Sanders' composure and work ethic, noting the quarterback's maturity in handling media scrutiny and apologizing for a comment earlier in the week that was taken out of context. Sanders himself avoided speculating on his future role, stating that he is growing regardless of whether he is on the field or not. The Browns face a pivotal moment as they attempt to break a long playoff drought. The team has made only two postseason appearances in the last 23 years and hasn't won a playoff game since 2020. the coaching staff must right now determine if Sanders can provide the spark needed to elevate an offense that has consistently struggled, particularly in the run game and pass protection, where Watson has been sacked a league-high 33 times. The upcoming bye week may serve as a natural break for the team to evaluate their direction before continuing their push for the playoffs.