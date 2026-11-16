Browns make NFL history as they storm back to pick up sixth win of season over Texans

Deshaun Watson engineered another fourth-quarter comeback as the Cleveland Browns erased a 17-point deficit to stun C.J. Stroud's Texans 27-24.

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But it appears the tables have turned through the first 10 weeks of the 2026 NFL season.led the offense on another game-winning fourth-quarter drive to put Cleveland up three points with 53 seconds left in the game. The Browns shut down Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on his final drive and Cleveland overcame a 17-point deficit to stun Houston 27-24. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

Also read How to Watch Texans vs. Browns: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Cleveland on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Browns moved to 6-4 on the season.

Each of their six wins have come within one score. It’s the first time in NFL history a team has won its first six games by four points or fewer, according to ESPN Insights. Cleveland is also 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963.

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"I don’t have the end of the story," Browns head coach Todd Monken said when asked how the team keeps finding ways to win. "I just know if our guys keep fighting, keep battling, keep scratching and clawing, they always have a chance. "before picking up a win in Week 2. The Carolina Panthers were leading Cleveland 18-13 in the fourth quarter when Watson found a way to win the game in the closing two minutes.

The Baltimore Ravens were up 10-0 in the first quarter before the Browns came back. The Tennessee Titans found themselves up 14-0 early before giving the game away. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is pressured by Cleveland Browns linebacker Sam Williams during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

The Texans found themselves up 17-0 early in the game before the Browns’ defense turned things around and helped the offense get into position to strike. Watson even threw a fourth-quarter interception that might have sealed the game if the Texans didn’t go four-and-out on their next drive.

"This is what I’ve been working on, working for, my whole career," Watson said, later adding,"People create stories and narratives. But my actions speak louder than my words.

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"Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Houston Texans in Cleveland on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Cleveland will enter its bye week in the thick of the AFC North race. On Nov. 29, they will welcome the