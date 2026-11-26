Jeremy Mogford defends actions in Oxford Crown Court trial regarding his mother Pamela's death, denying murder charges by citing pain relief and her terminal condition.

Jeremy Mogford, the seventy-nine-year-old founder of the Browns Brasseries restaurant chain, testified at Oxford Crown Court this Thursday, denying allegations that he attempted to murder his elderly mother, Pamela Mogford. The restaurateur stated that administering liquid morphine to the centenarian was solely for the purpose of relieving her severe pain, rejecting claims that he sought to hasten her death.

Mother's Agony and Pain Relief Justification

Mogford described the final night of Pamela Mogford's life as a distressing rollercoaster, asserting that his mother was in obvious agony despite receiving doses of morphine from her general practitioner earlier that day. He told the jury that his mother was stirring and crying out in pain after the GP left her home in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire, on the fourteenth of February in the year twenty twenty-two.

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The court heard that an ambulance had been called earlier on that day because it was feared Pamela Mogford might have suffered a stroke, although the elderly woman refused hospital transport. Paramedics initially deemed there was really nothing more they could do other than ensure her comfort and departed, while her GP visited three times that same day, providing injections of morphine during the second and third visits.

Mogford recalled seeing his mother's face turn completely grey and noting that she was barely conscious, leading him to believe that the end was near. He emphasized that he was not sure if she could even recognize him when he arrived at her residence, describing the scene as one where the pain relief medication had seemingly failed to take effect quickly enough to stop her suffering.

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Evidence of Intent and Text Messages

Prosecutors allege that Jeremy Mogford and his sister, Sarah Pickering, conspired to kill their mother, who died at the age of one hundred in February twenty twenty-two. The case escalated after police discovered text messages sent by Pickering the night before her mother's death, in which she wrote that she was actually killing her and that topping someone was on her bucket list.

The siblings admitted to administering Oramorph, a liquid morphine formulation, to Pamela Mogford but maintain that their intention was to ease her suffering rather than to hasten her death. The defense barrister Trevor Burke KC questioned Mogford extensively regarding his knowledge of his mother's pain levels, to which he replied that it was absolutely necessary given the distressing state she was in.

Mogford dismissed the accusation that he and his sister tried to kill their mother as nonsense, insisting his motivation was purely and utterly for pain relief. He noted that his mother had endured pain as part of her life for the past twelve years, relying on up to eight paracetamol a day, and was an extremely brave and stoic character who usually kept her suffering to herself.

Family Dynamics and Personal History

The restaurateur highlighted the close relationship he shared with his mother, particularly towards the end of her life, describing their bond as very, very close due to his frequent visits. He spoke about her declining attitude towards living after the death of her husband in the year twenty fifteen, stating that she got no pleasure out of life and had lost her mojo, which influenced her wish not to be resuscitated.

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Mogford also detailed his professional background, noting that he opened the first Browns Brasserie in Brighton in the year nineteen seventy-three with business partner John Mayhew. The chain was later sold to Bass Brewery for thirty-five million pounds in the year nineteen ninety-six, establishing his prominence as a well-known Oxford restaurateur.

During his testimony, Mogford described his mother as outspoken and lucid right up until the end, showing keen interest in his business affairs and politics by predicting election winners. He observed that her personality was very similar to that of his sister, Sarah Pickering, sharing the same sense of humor and a tendency not to mince her words, which characterized the family dynamic.