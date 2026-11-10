Browns Brasserie Founder Jeremy Mogford on Trial Over Mother's Death

Jeremy Mogford and his sister Sarah Pickering are on trial accused of murdering their 100-year-old mother with liquid morphine, a court has heard. They deny the charges.

Jeremy Mogford, the founder of the Browns Brasserie restaurant chain, and his sister Sarah Pickering are on trial accused of murdering their mother, Pamela Mogford. Mrs Mogford died aged 100 in the early hours of February 15, 2022, at her cottage in Bledlow Ridge, Buckinghamshire.

Jeremy Mogford is 79 and Sarah Pickering is 72. Prosecutor Julian Christopher KC told the court that the siblings gave their mother liquid morphine to speed up her death. Jeremy Mogford has denied murdering his mother.

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How the Alleged Extra Morphine Doses Went Unnoticed

The prosecution alleges that the siblings gave their mother extra morphine after her GP had already left the cottage on February 14, 2022. The GP had no knowledge of these additional doses at the time.

The GP visited Mrs Mogford three times on February 14. He gave her morphine injections on the second and third visits because he thought she might be dying. When he certified her death the following day, he recorded the cause as old age.

Christopher told the court that after the third visit, the defendants used an oral syringe to give their mother Oramorph, a liquid form of morphine prescribed to her a few weeks earlier. He said the dose was at least four times the amount the GP had injected that evening.

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Jurors were told there was no post-mortem examination because the death appeared entirely natural. Mrs Mogford's funeral took place a month later, and she was buried in the graveyard of the local church.

The morphine doses came to light much later. Police examined the phone of Pickering's husband, Paul Pidgeon, for unconnected reasons and found messages from Pickering referring to the administration of morphine.

Messages Allegedly Sent by the Siblings

Prosecutors say messages sent by Sarah Pickering and Jeremy Mogford show their alleged intent. The court heard the messages span from the night before the death to September 2022.

Police found a message Pickering sent the night before her mother died, in which she allegedly said she was actually killing her. In the same message she allegedly wrote that she would wait until a particular event was over, so she could die knowing she had killed someone.

Jeremy Mogford allegedly sent Pickering a message on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. It asked whether they thought the new king's staff would morphine the late queen up, as the siblings had allegedly done with their mother.

On February 14, 2022, Pickering allegedly wrote to friends that she just wished her mother would go to sleep and not suffer. She also allegedly wrote that she was hoping her mother would slip away in the night.

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At 4.41pm that day, Pickering allegedly messaged a friend that she thought they might give their mother some morphine that night, and asked the friend not to tell anyone. Jurors heard she also allegedly swore at her mother to hurry up and die in front of carers, a gardener and her brother.

Defence Position and Next Steps in Court

The siblings accept giving their mother Oramorph after the GP had left. However, they deny intending to speed up her death, and say they did so because she was in pain.

The court heard that Mrs Mogford was adamant she did not want to go to hospital under any circumstances. An ambulance was called on February 14 because doctors thought she might have had a stroke. Paramedics wanted to take her to hospital, but she refused.

When paramedics warned her that refusing hospital could result in her death, Mrs Mogford replied 'Good.' Sarah Pickering, who lived near Guildford, told paramedics by phone that her mother would not want to go to hospital because she had wanted to die for some time so she could be with her husband.

Prosecutors said there was no suggestion that Mrs Mogford was suicidal. They added that she had not been trying to kill herself and had not asked anyone else to help her do so.

The trial is ongoing, and the jury will weigh the evidence presented by both sides. Jeremy Mogford opened the first Browns Brasserie in Brighton in 1973 with then-business partner John Mayhew, and sold the chain to Bass Brewery for £35million in 1996.