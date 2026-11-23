Jeremy Mogford and sister Sarah Pickering are cleared of murdering 100-year-old mother Pamela. They face trial for attempted murder, admitting to administering liquid morphine while denying intent to kill.

Jeremy Mogford, the founder of the Browns Brasserie chain, and his sister Sarah Pickering have been legally cleared of murdering their 100-year-old mother, Pamela Mogford. Mr Justice Jay formally directed the jury at Oxford Crown Court to return a not guilty verdict for both defendants on the charges of murder. The judge concluded that the Crown had ceased its pursuit of a conviction on these specific counts, leaving the murder charges dismissed.

Judge Directs Acquittal on Murder Charges

Mr Justice Jay informed the jurors that the prosecution had closed its case without seeking a conviction on the murder allegations. He stated that the only proper verdict the jury could reach on count one was not guilty. This legal decision removes the most severe charge from the trial against Jeremy Mogford, 79, and Sarah Pickering, 72, who remain accused of attempted murder regarding their mother's death in 2022.

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Prosecution Drops Murder Case

Julian Christopher KC, the prosecution barrister, announced that the Crown would no longer seek a conviction on the murder charges. The judge reminded the jury that while they had heard the prosecution's arguments, the legal direction was clear. Consequently, the jury was bound to return a not guilty verdict for both siblings concerning the murder of Pamela Mogford, who died at her cottage in Buckinghamshire.

Morphine Administration Disputed

The siblings admit to administering liquid morphine to their mother but argue they acted out of love rather than malicious intent. They maintain that the drug was given to relieve her pain after her GP, Dr Thomas Neale, had left. Expert witnesses stated they could not conclude whether the administered morphine was sufficient to cause death, though it was claimed the dose was at least four times the amount given by the doctor the previous evening.

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Controversial Text Messages Revealed

Police investigation into the death was triggered by text messages sent by Sarah Pickering after Pamela Mogford died on February 15, 2022. One message stated she was actually killing her mother and planned to top someone. Another message from Jeremy Mogford asked if the Queen would be morphined like they did their mother. These messages contrast with the siblings' claim that they were providing mercy care.

Medical Context and Next Steps

Pamela Mogford refused hospital treatment and was in obvious distress when her GP left the home. The doctor had left three ampoules of morphine for medic administration but advised against further use by the children. A post-mortem examination was conducted on June 1, 2023, after permission was obtained to exhume the coffin. The trial continues on the attempted murder charge with no further dates specified in the source text.