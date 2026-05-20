The indictment of two of Castro's top officials, including the former international aviation official, in the 1996 incident, brings to the forefront the three-decade-old U.S.-Cuba relations incident.

Families of Cuban exiles who were killed in 1996 when Cuban military shot down their civilian planes said they hope it will bring justice for their loved ones.

The indictment announced on March 2, 1996, of two Communist Cuban officials, including a former international aviation official, brought to the forefront the three-decade-old incident that profoundly affected U.S.-Cuba relations. The civilian planes Cuba shot down were part of Brothers to the Rescue, a group strongly opposed to the Cuban government and its communist regime





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Castro Indictment Brothers To The Rescue U.S.-Cuba Relations Human Rights Cuban Missile Crisis

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Cuban Exile Group Shootdown: U.S. Steps to Indict Raúl Castro, Escalation in RelationsIn February 1996, three small civilian planes operated by a Cuban exile group were shot down by a Cuban fighter jet over international waters, killing four people. The U.S. is taking steps to indict Raúl Castro, the leader of Cuba, as an indictment would mark an escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign against Cuba. The ICAO found that Cuba did not attempt less drastic measures before shooting down the planes, and the incident had significant consequences in U.S.-Cuba relations. The Trump administration has imposed a virtual oil blockade on Cuba, worsening the country's energy shortages and leading to widespread electric blackouts. The administration has pressed Cuba to make political and economic reforms.

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