Brothers Osborne anchor their new album in Deale, Maryland, with the release of Born and Raised Hell, a nostalgic track reflecting their Atlantic Coast upbringing.

Brothers Osborne have released a new single titled Born and Raised Hell, marking a deliberate shift toward hyper-local storytelling within their upcoming album. Lead singer T.J. Osborne and guitarist John Osborne stated that the track serves as an anchor to their specific hometown history on the Atlantic Coast. This musical direction contrasts with their previous work, which often prioritized broad, universal themes to connect with the widest possible audience across the country.

Specific Local Landmarks Ground the Song Narrative

The song incorporates distinct geographic references to Deale, Maryland, including swimming out to a jetty and sitting on the banks of Rockhold Creek. John Osborne explained that their childhood home was located at the point where Rockhold Creek meets the Chesapeake Bay. He described a long jetty that broke the waves and tide near local marinas, noting that they grew up almost at the very end of this structure. The brothers recalled getting into significant trouble along the banks of the Chesapeake in that exact location.

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Writing Process Involves Unique Title Discovery

John Osborne wrote the initial musical ideas for the single at his East Nashville studio, collaborating with co-writers Kendell Marvel and Lee Thomas Miller. Marvel searched for a fitting title and discovered the phrase Born and Raised Hell, which Miller initially assumed was already widely used. They found no other recorded songs with that exact title in performing rights organizations databases, creating a sense of excitement and pressure to execute the concept perfectly. The trio focused on boundary-testing coming-of-age stories involving drinking, smoking, speeding, and using fake IDs.

Nostalgic Tone Compares to Brooks and Dunn Classic

The musical approach mirrors the nostalgic lens of Brooks and Dunn's 2003 single Red Dirt Road, which also looked back at youthful stunts through a reflective perspective. Kendell Marvel noted that listeners connect with the feeling of remembering their younger selves through such songs. While most imagery in the track applies to small-town life generally, John Osborne specifically included the line about swimming out to the jetty when the coast was clear. Lee Thomas Miller admitted he did not know the meaning of the word jetty until John used it, learning that it refers to a protrusion into water designed to protect a harbor.

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Chorus Themes Reflect Universal Teenage Recklessness

The chorus features a setup line about broken hearts and guardrails, a unique detail for a country song that fits the theme of teenage angst and recklessness. Marvel described the lyrics as capturing the essence of teenage years, including chasing girls, sneaking beers, and smoking cigarettes. John Osborne added that while their town had back roads where guardrails were often damaged by teenagers, some accidents ended tragically. He emphasized that this story of growing up is as true in Deale as it is in any small town across America.

Production Decisions Shape Final Sonic Output

The songwriting process concluded with John Osborne weaving Rockhold Creek into the bridge section, a detail that Marvel had mistakenly thought was Rock Hole. Osborne built a demo using a brash electric guitar tone similar to that used on their previous track Raising Hell. The brothers decided to work with producer Jay Joyce, known for his collaborations with Eric Church and Lainey Wilson, who had a scheduling opening at Neon Cross Studio. Joyce suggested extending the guitar solo into an epic section characterized by blistering technique, finalizing the track's production around the core sound of Osborne's original demo.