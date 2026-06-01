Brothers Convicted of 1984 Homophobic Murder After 42-Year Investigation

Michael and Anthony Stewart have been found guilty of murdering Anthony Littler in a homophobic attack in 1984. The case, which remained unsolved for decades, was cracked after a relative came forward with confessions. The victim was attacked in an alleyway after returning from a real ale society meeting.

Two brothers who committed a homophobic attack that resulted in murder have been convicted, 42 years after the crime was carried out. Michael Stewart, now 57, and Anthony Stewart, now 60, were teenagers at the time-15 and 18 respectively-when they attacked Anthony Littler, a 45-year-old civil servant, as he walked home through an alleyway near East Finchley Tube station in north London on May 1, 1984.

Mr. Littler, a real ale enthusiast who had attended a meeting of a beer appreciation society, was struck twice on the head with a blunt object. He was discovered half an hour later by a couple walking home from work, Annalieze and James Hainge, lying in a pool of blood with catastrophic brain injuries. He still had his briefcase, £80 in cash, and credit cards, indicating the attack was not a robbery but a violent assault.

Michael Stewart made an anonymous 999 call minutes after the attack from a phone box, but he hung up before emergency services could locate Mr. Littler, leading to the search being called off. The victim died from his injuries. By the time of the attack, the Stewart brothers and their friends had made a "hobby" of targeting lone men they believed to be gay, the jury was told.

Both brothers initially lied to police during house-to-house inquiries, claiming they were at home at the time. Anthony Stewart, who worked as a binman, insisted he never used the alleyway. Despite an appeal on BBC Crimewatch and ITV's Police 5, the case remained unsolved for decades. A breakthrough came on the 29th anniversary of Mr. Littler's death when their younger brother Daniel, who was 10 at the time of the murder, came forward following a family dispute.

He told police that his older brothers had confessed to the killing and boasted about participating in "queer bashing.

" Michael had also admitted the murder to his girlfriend and even showed her the scene of the crime. Anthony was described as a man of few words, but Michael was said to have a "loose tongue" and bragged about the attack. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding both brothers guilty of murder.

Senior Crown prosecutor Samantha Yelland noted the challenges in bringing the case, including the loss of key evidence such as a potential murder weapon. The decision to use covert tactics was crucial in securing the prosecution of this historic hate crime.

"I'm so pleased that we've managed to get justice all these years later for Anthony Littler," she said. "It's never right that someone dies in these circumstances, in particular in a hate crime. I'm glad that we've been able to get justice for his family.

" Detective Chief Inspector Neil John of Scotland Yard added: "Anthony's life was suddenly cut short when he was killed in a brutal attack by two teenagers who we now know had a clear propensity for the most sickening kind of violence. They targeted Anthony because he was alone, defenceless and walking down a dark alley in which they knew no-one would see them carrying out their horrendous assault.

They lay in wait for someone to cross their path, and tragically for Anthony he became their unsuspecting victim.

" The case underscores the lasting impact of hate crimes and the perseverance required to achieve justice, even decades later





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