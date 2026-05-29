Brothers cleared in Manchester Airport police assault case after third trial dropped

Two brothers from Rochdale will not face a third trial for assaulting an armed policeman after juries failed to reach verdicts. The case stems from a violent arrest at Manchester Airport in July 2024 where footage showed a police officer kicking one brother in the head. The brothers were charged with assaulting three officers after leaked CCTV showed earlier violence against the officers. One brother was convicted of assaulting two female officers, but no verdict was reached on the charge involving the male officer. Prosecutors decided not to pursue a third trial, and both brothers were formally found not guilty on that charge.

Two brothers whose violent arrests at Manchester Airport went viral when bystanders filmed the aftermath on mobile phones will not face a third trial for assaulting an armed policeman.

There was outrage at scenes of PC Zachary Marsden kicking a prone Asian man in the head in July 2024. Protesters took to the streets holding 'Black Lives Matter' placards and calling for the police to be 'defunded'. But days later there was a fierce backlash when leaked CCTV showed the violence to which PC Marsden and two female colleagues had been subjected to just seconds earlier.

It took 150 days for prosecutors to announce that PC Marsden would not be charged with any offence. Instead the brothers – the recipient of the kick, university drop-out Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, now 21, and former KFC assistant manager Muhammad Amaad, 26, both from Rochdale - were charged with assaulting the three officers.

A trial last year saw horrifying footage of the brutal violence meted out by Amaaz to PC Lydia Ward – who suffered a broken nose – and armed colleague PC Ellie Cook. But while Amaaz was convicted of causing actual bodily harm to PC Ward and assaulting PC Cook, jurors could not reach verdicts on whether the brothers had both assaulted PC Marsden.

The outcome sparked consternation, with chief constable of Greater Manchester Police Sir Stephen Watson praising his officers for putting themselves in 'harm's way' to tackle 'outrageous criminal behaviour'.

Firearms officer PC Zachary Marsden kicks Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, now 21, in the face during the fracas at Manchester Airport in July 2024 CCTV shows Amaaz swinging a punch at Manchester Airport - hitting PC Lydia Ward in the nose Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21 , and 26-year-old Muhammad Amaad pictured outside court during their original trial in 2025 After a second jury at Liverpool Crown Court last week failed to reach verdicts, prosecutors today told a judge that they would not be seeking a third trial, and both brothers were formally found not guilty of assaulting PC Marsden.

Amaaz – who attended by video link – will be sentenced next month, with Judge Flewitt telling him he would face an immediate prison sentence. Older brother Amaad grinned and was hugged by supporters as he left the courtroom. Afterwards the brothers’ lawyer accused PC Marsden of ‘taking a “rugby style” kick’ at Amaaz’s head and called for him to be placed on trial.

Standing outside court flanked by Amaaz’s brother Amaad, solicitor Aamer Anwar said: ‘Armed officers are supposed to be highly trained professionals, with the power of life and death, but provocation or the loss of control should be no defence in law.

‘Our armed officers who are supposed to be highly trained professionals expected to take split second decisions which can have the power of life and death, but quite rightly in a democracy they are expected to justify the decisions they take. ‘Carrying a gun or Taser does not give them a license to kill or use excessive violence, nor escape accountability whatever the circumstances, background, colour or religion of the accused.

’ Mr Anwar said the brothers ‘have not just faced trial twice, but trial by social media - their lives have been wrecked’. He added: ‘Two years on, it is not over and the rule of law must also apply to those officers who broke the law or breached professional standards, they should face action from the CPS and Greater Manchester Police.

’ Earlier prosecutor Paul Greaney KC told the brief hearing that after consideration 'at the highest level' the CPS had decided it could not 'lawfully' seek a third trial of either brother. Mr Greaney said that while it was a 'serious' case which had attracted 'a great deal of public attention', it could not pass the legal test of being one of 'extreme gravity' justifying an exception being made.

He therefore formally offered no evidence on the charges of assaulting PC Marsden against either brother and both were therefore found not guilty. Judge Flewitt told Amaad: 'This case is now over. There is a not guilty verdict against you. That is the end of it.

' The court heard lawyers for Amaad would be seeking an order for defence costs. It can now be revealed that the brothers' high-powered legal team made repeated efforts to stop key evidence being shown to the jury in the original trial. They were also blocked from raising allegations of improper force following previous arrests involving both PC Marsden and PC Ward - in both cases they were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Muhammad Amaad, centre, arriving at court today After today's decision against seeking a third trial, GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen said: 'Following a protracted trial, the jury have been unable to deliver a verdict.

'Whilst disappointed that the prosecution case was not fully endorsed, we respect the findings of the court and accept the outcome of the jury's thoughtful deliberations. 'This incident began after a man was headbutted in a public place in front of his family. Our officers were responding quickly to precisely the sort of outrageous criminal behaviour that rightly offends the public.

'In undertaking their duties, officers were met with resistance and violence; followed by online vilification, condemnation and adverse commentary from those who did not have the full facts. 'It is vital that officers get the respect and support they deserve for routinely putting themselves in harm's way to protect the public. 'Assaults on police officers are sadly all too common - 35 of my officers are assaulted every week across Greater Manchester – and such incidents can never be justified.

'I am particularly grateful to those many members of the public who have contacted the force in order to pass on their best wishes to the officers affected. 'Whilst the criminal trial is now concluded, we are cognisant of the ongoing IOPC investigation into the conduct of our officers. 'We will continue to cooperate fully with this investigation, and we look forward to its conclusion in due course.

' A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said today: 'Mohammed Fahir Amaaz carried out a violent series of assaults, first an unprovoked attack on a member of the public before turning his aggression on police officers who were responding to the incident. 'During that attack, two female officers were assaulted, with one left bleeding after suffering a broken nose. The officers were carrying out their duties to protect the public in a busy airport when they were assaulted.

'Following a trial, Amaaz was convicted by a jury of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to PC Lydia Ward, assault on an emergency worker in relation to PC Ellie Cook, and assault by beating in relation to a member of the public. 'He will be sentenced for his violent actions in due course. 'The jury in the first trial was unable to reach a verdict on a further count relating to an assault on a third police officer.

A retrial was held, but a second jury has also been unable to reach a verdict on that count.

'The law is clear that any further retrial in these circumstances would be highly exceptional. After careful consideration, we have concluded that it is not in the public interest to seek another trial.

' Lawyers for the brothers had argued that 2025 trial should be stopped on the grounds of 'vile' racist 'vitriol' on social media influencing the jury. They also argued that PC Marsden was a 'bad apple' and that his actions showed 'red mist' had descended, likening him to 'RoboCop'. But the prosecution said PC Marsden and his team was 'plainly entitled' to arrest Amaaz for headbutting a holidaymaker minutes earlier.

'Any sensible analysis' of the evidence would show that it was the brothers who were 'out of control', Paul Greaney KC submitted. Jurors were not told that Amaaz had already spent the past nine months in custody awaiting sentencing. The three-minute confrontation sparked a fierce debate over the use of force by the police. Leaders of rank and file officers have responded by calling for greater support from politicians and the public.

The incident erupted after Amaaz headbutted a Kuwaiti holidaymaker after accusing him of racially abusing his mother, Shameem Akhtar, who they had just met from an incoming flight from Pakistan via Qatar. Unarmed PC Lydia Ward - whose nose was broken in the frenzy of violence - told the jury she was 'terrified' after coming under attack Mohammed Fahir Amaaz in a mugshot released by police in 2025 after he was convicted of assaulting two female police officers and a member of the public Neither has been in trouble with the police before, and six members of the family – including older brother Abid – are current or former officers with Greater Manchester Police.

Amaad himself twice applied unsuccessfully to join the force – including a 999 dispatch role just three months before the airport incident. Younger brother Amaaz was studying sport marketing and management at Manchester Metropolitan University, but has been locked up on remand since his conviction for assaulting the female officers. While today's announcement marks the end of the lengthy legal process facing the brothers, PC Marsden could still face criminal charges himself.

He remains under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct which could still refer him back to the Crown Prosecution Service. A second male Greater Manchester Police officer who along with PC Marsden confronted bystanders filming the brawl also remains under investigation. The same officer is also understood to have been placed under criminal investigation by the IOPC over the leaking of CCTV of the altercation to the Manchester Evening News.

The violence erupted at 8.28pm on July 23, 2024 as officers responded to reports of Amaaz headbutting Abdulkareem Ismaeil at a Starbucks café in the Terminal 2 arrivals area minutes earlier. PC Marsden and his female colleagues caught up with Amaaz – then 19 - as he and his brother were paying for parking, accompanied by their mother and a six-year-old relative.

Giving evidence in the retrial, the officer explained in painstaking detail his decision-making in grabbing the teenager without initially telling him he was under arrest. He said the fact he had been told that Amaaz had just headbutted a holidaymaker, plus the lethal semi-automatic pistol in his holster, informed his decision to effect a 'speedy' arrest.

Additionally he was conscious that the pay station area was crowded with 'innocent members of the public' who could 'come to harm' if Amaaz became 'hostile'. PC Marsden said he could not risk waiting until Amaaz entered the car park before arresting him in case he used a car 'as a weapon to harm us'. And not identifying themselves as police officers gave them 'an element of surprise'.

Instead, shocking footage shown to the jury from multiple angles - including police bodycams - showed how Amaaz resisted arrest before his brother then overpowered PC Marsden and began raining punches down. In court, PC Marsden said he had feared heavily-built Amaad was trying to grab his loaded Glock from its holster. The short-sighted officer said his glasses were 'punched off almost immediately', telling jurors: 'I can't see without them.

' The officers said they had been trying to take hold of Amaaz so they could lead him away and arrest him when his brother Amaad approached from behind To demonstrate, PC Marsden removed his glasses and looked towards prosecutor Paul Greaney KC, who was standing less than 4m away from the witness box, saying he could only make out a 'vague' shape. 'How did you feel? ' the prosecutor asked. 'Terrified,' PC Marsden answered.

Amaaz – who threw ten punches in the melee – hit and elbowed PCs Cook and Ward before tackling PC Marsden, who had managed to fire his 50,000 volt Taser at Amaad. In the flurry of violence PC Cook then managed to Taser Amaaz, who fell to the floor and was kicked by PC Marsden. PC Marsden said he considered drawing his pistol to defend himself.

Explaining why he opted for his stun-gun instead, the 26-year-old added: 'I joined this job to protect life not take it away.

'I'll exhaust every other option possible before producing a lethal weapon. ' Marchers held up signs which said 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Fight Police Racism' as the walked through the streets in protest at the alleged brutality At both trials, PC Marsden insisted he had kicked the prone teenager in the face to 'stun' him, not realising in the confusion that Amaaz had been Tasered.

But his reluctance to speak about the kick – a shocking action which sparked such fierce debate when it was first made public - was plain. At the 2025 trial, PC Marsden was at pains to stress how he used the 'soft, laced' part of his boot to make contact. At the retrial, PC Marsden said he used his right foot to 'strike' Amaaz's 'facial region'.

'In other words you kicked him in the face? ' Mr Greaney asked. 'Yes,' PC Marsden replied. Insisting he had no alternative, PC Marsden said his irritant spray would not have stopped Amaaz in time, while he was too close for his extendable baton to be effective.

He said using his pistol was 'not a suitable option' either as there was a 'potential risk of fatal injuries'. Quizzed as to whether he felt he had any other option, the policeman replied: 'No.' And he denied being driven by 'anger', 'retribution' or 'revenge' at having been punched by Amaaz moments earlier. Footage then shows PC Marsden stamping his boot towards Amaaz's head.

Saying it did not make contact, the officer said he was trying to 'pin' the dangling wire of his police issue radio to the floor so he could use it to call for back-up. Asked by Mr Greaney whether his intention was to stamp on Amaaz's head, he replied: 'No it was not.

' PC Marsden said he then tried to push Amaaz's mother away, before PC Cook shouted to let him know she had Tasered the teenager. He then turned his attentions to Amaad, who was getting back to his feet, ordering him to the floor then kicking him in the thigh when he only went to his knees.

Back-up officers then arrived at the scene shouting 'You f****** move, I'll smash your f****** face in' and handcuffed both brothers before they were hauled off for questioning. Neither made any comment when they were interviewed the following day.

However in court, they insisted that they were acting in self-defence or the defence of one another. Their defence teams highlighted how the officers did not announce themselves or say why they were attempting to arrest Amaaz. Asked in court why he resisted arrest, Amaaz said he hadn't initially realised PC Marsden was a policeman - despite his uniform and cap marked 'police'. And he maintained that it was his genuine belief that he was about to be 'murdered'.

'It felt like we were fighting for our lives,' he said. However under cross-examination, Amaaz accepted that being kicked in the face by PC Marsden could not 'justify' his violence towards officers moments earlier. He continued to maintain his innocence of assaulting the female officers, despite the verdicts in the 2025 trial. Giving evidence at the retrial, Amaaz denied knowing they were female, telling a jury he had 'nothing but love and respect for women'.

After the initial mobile phone footage of Amaaz being kicked in the head emerged – and before the world saw the brothers' violence from the full CCTV clip - Baroness Shaista Gohir, CEO of the Muslim Women's Network UK, said the incident 'has remnants of the George Floyd murder'. The death of Mr Floyd while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020 sparked protests across the US and beyond.

A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, was later convicted of his murder. Apparently alluding to that notorious tragedy, Amaaz told the retrial jury: 'It has happened before, where police officers have murdered people in public.

' In his own evidence, elder brother Amaad agreed with his barrister that he felt Amaaz was 'under attack', saying he could not understand the officers' 'aggression'. He denied using unlawful force, insisting that all the punches he threw were 'defensive'. Amaad's counsel was Imran Khan KC, who represented Stephen Lawrence's family throughout their battle for justice over his racist murder in 1993.

He told jurors that PC Marsden attitude was: 'I can do whatever the hell I want because I am a police officer with a gun.

' Accusing him of having 'no regard for the law or the rules', Mr Khan branded the officer's treatment of Amaaz 'vindictive', 'shocking' and 'cruel'. In her closing speech, Chloe Gardner, representing Amaad, claimed PC Marsden 'threw away the rule book, protocol and the law' when he first grabbed his brother at the pay station.

Accusing him of being 'violent, aggressive and out of control', she claimed the kick could have killed Amaaz and argued his brother was entitled to defend himself. But prosecutor Mr Greaney KC rubbished the argument that the string of punches thrown by the brothers were a response Amaaz being kicked in the face. Pointing out that the kick came afterwards, he said the claim 'cannot bear any logical justification' for their actions.

At the 2025 trial, Amaaz was also convicted of common assault relating to the confrontation with the holidaymaker, Mr Ismaeil. From the outset, the case has aroused high emotion ranging from allegations of police brutality to complaints of two-tier justice. Mike Peake, chair of Greater Manchester Police Federation, which has been supporting the officers involved, said the public needed to get behind the police. The federation continues to support the officers involved in the Manchester Airport incident, Mr Peake said.

After the initial mobile video went viral, hundreds of supporters gathered outside the brothers' local police station in Rochdale, shouting 'f*** the police'. The following day as many as 400 staged a sit-in and blocked traffic outside Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's offices, holding 'Black Lives Matter' placards and calling for the local force to be 'defunded'. Later that night demonstrators returned to Rochdale police station and threw eggs at the windows.

The brothers initially hired controversial 'TikTok lawyer' Akhmed Yakoob, who weeks earlier had come within 3,500 votes of becoming an MP in Birmingham on a pro-Gaza platform. He ludicrously claimed the arrest had constituted an 'attempted assassination, the joint enterprise assassination of the young boys by the police officers'. Paul Waugh, Rochdale's then newly-elected Labour MP, met with the brothers' families, later issuing a plea to see both 'calm' and 'justice' prevail.

Mr Burnham also appealed for 'calm' after meeting community representatives, saying it was important that the investigation was 'rigorous' and 'fair to everyone'. Days later the brothers cut ties with Mr Yakoob – now facing trial on money laundering allegations – and hired Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar, an expert on police misconduct claims.

He later held an extraordinary press conference at a Manchester hotel, presenting the brothers to the media along with their mother, her face still bruised after being caught up in the violence. Accusing the officers of threatening to kill the brothers after they had been handcuffed, Mr Anwar said there 'can never be any legal justification for the use of excessive, disproportionate and potentially lethal force against a civilian who is incapacitated and poses no threat'.

Following the failure of the second jury to reach verdicts, Greater Manchester Police said: 'While we are disappointed a verdict could not be reached today, we respect the outcome of the court process.

'We will continue to do what we can to support what happens next, in the interests of the officers affected and the public. ' Today the Independent Office for Police Conduct said its investigation into the incident was 'at an advanced stage'. But it said 'new evidence' brought to its attention as part of a separate investigation in October 2025 meant there were 'additional lines of inquiry for us to explore before we can finalise our decisions'.





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