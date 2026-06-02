Brother of Manchester Airport Assault Convicts Suspended in Police Racism Probe

The sibling of two men found guilty of attacking police at Manchester Airport is now suspended from his own police position amid a separate racism inquiry, revealing deep complexities within Greater Manchester Police's internal discipline processes and the family's extensive connections to the force.

The brother of two men convicted for a violent altercation with police at Manchester Airport has been suspended from his own role as an officer following an internal racism investigation, a development that raises questions about the integrity of the family's long-standing ties to the force.

The case centers on Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, whose July 2024 confrontation with officers at the airport was captured on viral video. During their trial, their elder brother, PC Mohammed Abid, provided a glowing character reference, describing his siblings as respectful and gentle.

However, it has now emerged that at the very time he was vouching for his brothers in court, PC Abid was himself under investigation for alleged racist conduct. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is probing an incident in the Bury district where a colleague was reportedly subjected to racist remarks. While eight officers were suspended in connection with that inquiry, PC Abid was among them.

The force states that the disciplinary process is separate from the criminal proceedings against his brothers. All suspended officers deny the allegations, and a ninth officer has been placed on restricted duties. The force has already found that nine officers have a case to answer for gross misconduct, with hearings pending. The families connection to GMP is extensive, with six relatives currently serving and an uncle who served for thirty years.

The brothers' solicitor, Aamer Anwar, has claimed the revelation of PC Abid's suspension is a deliberate smear campaign by the force, a suggestion GMP strongly denies. Prosecutors have also decided not to pursue a third trial for the brothers on additional assault charges. The situation underscores the complex interplay between personal family loyalty, institutional accountability, and public trust in law enforcement during ongoing misconduct investigations





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Manchester Airport Police Misconduct Racism Investigation Greater Manchester Police Disciplinary Action Family Ties IOPC

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Police Officer Brother of Manchester Airport Attack Convicts Suspended in Racism ProbeThe brother of two men convicted for assaulting officers at Manchester Airport has been suspended due to a separate racism allegation. This news reveals that PC Mohammed Abid, who testified to his brothers' good character during their trial, was under internal investigation himself. The case involves Greater Manchester Police's internal disciplinary actions against nine officers linked to alleged racism in the Bury district, alongside the criminal sentencing of the two brothers. The force denies any attempt to leak information to smear the convicts.

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