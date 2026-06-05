Brother of Henry Nowak's murderer filmed with ceremonial sword in road rage incident outside Hindu temple

Gurpreet Digwa, brother of convicted killer Vickrum Digwa, was captured on video brandishing a Sikh ceremonial sword during a road rage dispute near a Southampton Hindu temple, raising concerns about weapons and policing.

The brother of Vickrum Digwa , who was convicted for the murder of Henry Nowak , has been identified as Gurpreet Digwa . He was filmed during a road rage incident outside the Vedic Society Hindu Temple in Southampton , holding a Sikh ceremonial sword.

The footage shows Gurpreet, aged 27, arguing with another motorist while carrying the blade. He was restrained by a bystander and eventually entered a black Mercedes A-Class. Witnesses reported hearing shouting and feeling threatened by the presence of the sword. This incident occurred around the time of Henry Nowak's death last December.

Hampshire Constabulary have no record of the event, which has sparked discussions about policing practices. The Digwa family members face separate weapons charges after a series of offensive weapons were allegedly found at their residence, including swords, a machete, and a flick knife. The weapons offenses are dated December 4, 2025, the day after Henry was killed. Vickrum Digwa received a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years.

His claim that he had been racially abused by Henry was contradicted by evidence. The released police bodyworn video showed Henry being handcuffed before he lost consciousness. The family of the man who subdued Gurpreet stated they had no connection to the Digwa family and condemned the altercation. Residents described a tense atmosphere with two groups of men screaming at each other.

The incident has attracted national attention, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, and amplified debates about two-tier policing in the UK. The court hearing for the weapons charges was adjourned until July, with Gurpreet and his father Moga Singh released on unconditional bail. Vickrum remains in custody due to his existing sentence. The protests following Henry's death highlighted community anger over the handling of the case and claims of racial motive that were not substantiated in court





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Gurpreet Digwa Road Rage Sikh Ceremonial Sword Hindu Temple Weapons Offences Two-Tier Policing Southampton Murder Conviction

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