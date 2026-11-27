Zach Hickerson details the tragic discovery of Hayden Panettiere in Greenville, South Carolina, revealing the sequence of events that led to the actress's death from toxic effects of multiple drugs.

On Friday, November 27, the brother of Brian Hickerson, Zach Hickerson, provided a harrowing account of the final moments leading to the death of actress Hayden Panettiere. The interview, conducted on Wednesday, November 25, with TMZ, sheds light on the tragic events that occurred at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina.

Zach Hickerson Describes Final Moments

Zach Hickerson explained that he was not originally planning to be in Greenville that Sunday, stating he was supposed to travel to Atlanta to play golf. However, upon learning of the situation, he arrived at the scene where Panettiere was found unresponsive.

Also read Zach Hickerson Reveals Panic and Despair During Hayden Panettiere's Final Moments

He recalled finding Panettiere in an "Indian-style" position, laid over with her hair covering her face. Hickerson initially assumed she would soon reveal herself, expecting her to ask what the day's plans were. Instead, when Brian Hickerson took her hand and spoke her name, there was no response or reaction.

Upon standing up and moving to the side, Hickerson witnessed a scene of clear distress. He described seeing Panettiere's face, noting that it was pale and her lips were purple. He immediately recognized that something was incredibly wrong and that medical intervention was urgently needed.

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Immediate Response and CPR Efforts

Hickerson described the frantic efforts to save Panettiere's life before emergency services arrived. He stated that he and Brian Hickerson performed CPR for an extended period, continuing until EMS personnel, police, and fire departments arrived on the scene.

He expressed relief at the arrival of first responders, stating that he and Hickerson moved to the side to allow medical professionals to take over. The urgency of the situation was palpable, with both men desperate for any sign of life from the actress.

The Greenville Police Department confirmed that officers, accompanied by EMS personnel, responded to a report of an unresponsive female at approximately 1:50 p.m. on August 16, 2026. Panettiere was pronounced dead at the scene at the age of 36.

Official Cause of Death Determined

The official cause of death for Hayden Panettiere was ruled as an accident resulting from the toxic effects of multiple substances. A toxicology report identified the presence of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine in her system.

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This determination underscores the severity of the overdose that led to her death. The combination of these drugs had a fatal impact, highlighting the dangers associated with such a potent mix of substances.

Emotional Aftermath for Brian Hickerson

Reflecting on the aftermath, Zach Hickerson described his brother Brian as distraught, heartbroken, and confused. He emphasized that this was not a legal matter or a simple breakup, but a definitive and irreversible loss that cannot be fixed.

Hickerson noted that Brian is navigating profound grief and uncertainty about his future. He acknowledged that Brian is carrying a heavy emotional burden, compounded by the public nature of the tragedy and the reputation issues involved.

While Zach Hickerson has taken time to process his own grief, he remains committed to supporting his brother. He recalled witnessing sheer despair in the immediate wake of the event, a memory that continues to haunt him as they both navigate this difficult chapter in their lives.