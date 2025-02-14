Brother-in-Law Arrested in Connection with Deadly Kidnapping and Murder

Javier Antonio Rubio Munoz was arrested in connection with the December 2022 kidnapping and murder of 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. The investigation uncovered links to a previous shooting and a prison gang.

An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly kidnapping of 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho in December 2022. On December 19, 2022, police responded to a call at a residence near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. for an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, officers discovered 78-year-old Gerardo Valverde Camacho suffering from a gunshot wound.

Information revealed that at least two suspects forcibly entered the home, shot the man, and subsequently abducted Sainz-Camacho at gunpoint. Sainz-Camacho's body was later located in a rural area of Maricopa County.According to court documents, 34-year-old Javier Antonio Rubio Munoz was arrested on February 6, 2025, in relation to the incident. Court records indicate that Rubio Munoz is the brother-in-law of 30-year-old Daniel Ruiz Reyes and Jesus Alberto Ruiz Reyes. Daniel died following a shooting in Glendale on December 17, 2022. After Jesus was apprehended in a separate investigation in March 2023, investigators revealed that Rubio Munoz had contacted Jesus by phone, requesting his assistance in identifying those responsible for Daniel's murder. Documents state that Jesus pledged to provide aid from 'his prison gang brothers.'Court documents further disclose that Glendale police determined Sainz-Camacho was responsible for Daniel's death. A search of Jesus' phone, conducted pursuant to a warrant, yielded images of Sainz-Camacho both alive and deceased. Additionally, a photograph depicting two men in a desert landscape was discovered, one of whom was identified as Rubio Munoz. Court documents state that Rubio Munoz denied any knowledge of Sainz-Camacho or involvement in his murder. Rubio Munoz claimed to have departed Arizona on December 22, 2022, and returned to Mexico. Rubio Munoz was ultimately booked on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, burglary, and kidnapping





