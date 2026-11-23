Bros, featuring Matt and Luke Goss, have confirmed a ten-date UK arena and theatre tour starting in November 2027, culminating in a historic performance at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

British pop icons Bros have officially announced a comprehensive ten-date arena and theatre tour scheduled for 2027, marking a significant reunion for brothers Matt and Luke Goss. This upcoming tour represents the first time the duo will perform together in the United Kingdom since 2019, ending years of public estrangement and musical hiatus.

The announcement confirms that Matt Goss and Luke Goss, both aged 58, will reunite on stage for what promises to be a historic celebration of their legacy. The run of shows will conclude with a hometown performance at London's OVO Arena Wembley on December 3, 2027. This specific date holds deep historical resonance, as it marks the first time the brothers have headlined at Wembley since the peak of their fame in 1989, during the cultural phenomenon known as 'Brosmania'.

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Documentary History and Family Dynamics

The path to this reunion was paved by a 2017 documentary titled 'Bros: After the Screaming Stops', which followed the brothers through two concerts at London's O2 Arena. Directed with a camera crew documenting their interactions, the project placed their complicated and often dysfunctional relationship at the center of the narrative. The documentary quickly became a fan favorite, largely due to humorous anecdotes rather than serious reconciliation.

Viewers noted similarities between the Goss brothers and the mockumentary style of 'The Office', particularly referencing the hapless antics of character David Brent. Memorable moments included Matt Goss showing off a custom-designed oil painting of his dog and discussing childhood toys, alongside one-liners about not being able to play conkers. Matt also revealed that Stevie Wonder had inspired him not to be superstitious.

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Matt Goss has frequently compared his bond with Luke to that of Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. In a 2023 interview, Matt stated, 'I'd say we are the Gallaghers of pop!', referencing the Oasis reunion in 2025. He explained that family relationships can be more difficult than friendships because relatives know exactly how to push each other's buttons, finding comfort in the fact that friends do not have that same depth of historical knowledge.

2027 Tour Schedule and Venues

Bros The Tour 2027 will kick off on November 20, 2027, at Portsmouth Guildhall. The ten-date itinerary covers major cities across the United Kingdom, showcasing the group's enduring appeal to both original fans and new audiences. The schedule includes a stop at Birmingham Symphony Hall on November 21, followed by Sheffield City Hall on November 23.

The tour continues to the Brighton Centre on November 24 and the Bath Forum on November 26. On November 27, the group will perform at Derby Vaillant Live, before heading north to Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on November 29. Newcastle City Hall will host the next show on November 30, setting the stage for the December dates.

The London leg of the tour features the headline performance at London's OVO Arena Wembley on December 3, 2027. The final concert of the run will take place at Manchester's O2 Apollo on December 4, concluding the twelve-day journey. Tickets for these events will go on general sale at 9am GMT on November 27.

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Legacy and Commercial History

Bros formed in 1986 with Matt Goss as the frontman, Luke Goss on drums, and their friend Craig Logan on bass. Logan left the group in 1989 to become a songwriter, leaving the brothers to continue as a duo. Their debut album, 'Push', established them as teen idols, with hits including 'When Will I Be Famous?', 'I Owe You Nothing', and 'Drop The Boy' becoming defining songs of the late 1980s British pop scene.

The group scored eight consecutive UK Top 10 singles, including their only chart-topper, 'I Owe You Nothing'. They won the BRIT Award for British Breakthrough Act and sold an estimated 16 million records worldwide. However, things turned sour in 1992 as their fame began to wane. Luke Goss, the drummer, decided he had had enough of feeling second best, leading to a split that lasted for decades.

Discussing the impact of their 2017 documentary, Matt Goss previously noted that watching the footage was difficult because it highlighted how dysfunctional the family dynamic was. He observed that after the documentary aired, many fans approached him to share their own stories of family dysfunction, finding comfort in the idea that families can go too far and press buttons that friends cannot.

Matt Goss expressed a philosophy of doing his best and accepting that family ties are unique. He stated, 'I have to live my own life as well,' acknowledging the complexity of their relationship. With the upcoming 2027 tour, the brothers are stepping back into the spotlight, leveraging their historical significance and the renewed interest sparked by their public reconciliation and documentary exposure.