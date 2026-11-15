Broomfield’s Brynlee Taga wins inaugural Colorado Gold Softball Award after breakout senior season

Brynlee Taga used three seasons of biding time as fuel for the breakout almost no one saw coming.

Brynlee Taga, Broomfield Eagles catcher, poses for a portrait with the Colorado Gold Softball Award at the Broomfield High School softball field on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

didn’t crack the loaded Eagles varsity starting lineup until this season. As a junior in 2025, she was the backup catcher and a bench bat as Broomfield won its first state title. But it didn’t take long for her to catapult onto the scene this fall.

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She hit three grand slams in a single day in the Eagles’ early-season tournament in Kansas City, an omen of her central role in Broomfield’s“She’s the epitome of someone who just waited their turn,” Broomfield head coach Kale Gilmore said.

“We’ve had so many good players lately, she was always kind of in the background. So many kids want instant gratification these days, but that is not the story of Brynlee Taga. She waited, she worked hard, she was patient. She kept getting better.

“… There’s no doubt the three-grand slam day was her coming-out moment. And it was just the start of her deserving all of the things that came to her. ” Taga’s individual accolades stacked up.

First, Front Range League player of the year. Then, CHSAA Class 5A player of the year. And as the topper, the Black Hills State signee is the winner of the inaugural The honor, presented by the nonprofit Colorado High School Softball Player Award Corporation in partnership with The Denver Post, recognizes the state’s top senior player, scholar and citizen.

Gilmore recalled the look on Taga’s face as she rounded third base following her third grand slam that day in Kansas City as one of “shock and surprise. ” But by the time Taga helped carry the Eagles to an unexpected run to the state championship, beating the top two teams in the bracket, nothing she did was a surprise anymore.

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“I think she amazed herself that day,” Gilmore said. “That moment was where she realized she could do things on this field that maybe she didn’t know she could do. From that point on, she believed she could do anything. And she played like that the rest of the year.

” Broomfield High School senior Brynlee Taga points to teammate Ella Smith at second base after Smith batted her and Analicia Esparza during the Class 5A state championship against Lutheran High School on Saturday, October. 24, 2026, at Aurora Sports Park in Aurora, Colo. Broomfield won 6-2 to claim their second state title in a row.

Taga hit .500 with six homers, 45 RBIs, nine doubles, 21 runs scored and a .635 on-base percentage as Broomfield’s top bat this season. She was the three-hole hitter in the lineup and, behind the dish, had just one error in 160 ⅓ innings.

As the Eagles’ statistical and emotional centerpiece, Taga led Broomfield to an unlikely run to the Class 5A title, despite a 1-6 start and a No. 5 seed in the“She had a little bit of magic in her this year — Broomfield did too, and she was a key part of that,” said Cherokee Trail head coach Caley Mitchell, whose Cougars played the Eagles twice.

“For a team like Broomfield that had the season that they had — where they weren’t really ranked at the top to start, and they were kind of the underdog — to be a leader on a team that put together that type of finish feels like something worth noting. ”in girls soccer — Taga receives a $1,000 scholarship as well as a banquet held in her honor on Monday at The Vista at Applewood Golf Course in Golden.

She will also be recognized on the field at a Rockies game in the spring. Taga was named on 23 of 25 ballots by the award’s selection committee and edged runner-up Kiley Glenn, Lutheran’s star shortstop headed to Iowa, in the ranked-choice voting system. Windsor ace Jenna McGinnis, the CHSAA Class 4A player of the year who pitched the Wizards to the title, finished third in the voting.

There wereBroomfield High School senior pitcher Myah Becker holds the trophy while embracing senior catcher Brynlee Taga after defeating Lutheran High School 6-2 in the Class 5A state championship on Saturday, October. 24, 2026, at Aurora Sports Park in Aurora, Colo. Broomfield’s catcher kept coming up big in the season’s biggest moments, including blasting a three-run homer in the first inning of the semifinal against Cherokee Trail.

That gave the Eagles early momentum they didn’t relinquish in a 13-2 win over the top-seeded Cougars, avenging a 12-2 loss to the same team earlier in the month. Broomfield then beat No. 2 Lutheran in the title, 6-2.

“She was just a really tough out,” Mitchell said. “Our plan of attack against her was to throw up and in at her hands, because that was where we had the most success the first time we played them. We’d get her to fly out on that pitch. Beyond her dominance on the diamond, Taga’s contributions outside the game also helped her win the Colorado Gold Softball Award.

She had a 4.59 GPA in the classroom, where she was an elite student who took her academic pursuits as seriously as her at-bats. In the volunteer sphere, Taga logged over 50 hours of community service.. She’s on Broomfield’s Student-Athlete Leadership Team, was a leader on the school’s Blue Crew that guides freshmen through high school orientation, and volunteered at local elementary and middle school events such as math weeks and book fairs.

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She is also in National Honor Society, where she is the organization’s volunteer coordinator for BHS. In that role, Taga connects fellow students with volunteer opportunities, a servant-leadership position that extends to her status in the hallways at 1 Eagle Way.

“A lot of underclassmen call her their ‘senior celeb’ — and guess what? She’s mine too,” explained Broomfield science teacher Carrie Nitchoff, who had Taga in class and also as a lab assistant.

“, I rely on her like I would a colleague. She’s more like a team teacher to me than an actual assistant… she’s a quiet leader, but her peers absolutely adore her. ” Taga’s presence extends to the diamond, where Gilmore describes her as “the glue that held everything together for us. ” “She leads by example in everything she does — setting up the field, putting in the bases, breaking down the field, putting equipment away,” Gilmore said.

“And she was the owner of everything that coaches don’t do. “How the team stretches, how they warm up, how they do everything off the field, Brynlee decides. She decides what they wear to school on game days. She’s a really easy person for the other players to follow.

”When the Eagles’ season was on the brink in the opening rounds of the state tournament, Taga knew she needed to step up. Broomfield was down 6-0 in the opening-round game against Liberty before the Eagles rallied for a 9-7 win; then Broomfield was down 7-0 after one inning against Columbine in the quarterfinals before storming back for an 8-7 victory. Taga hit the game-winning solo homer against the Rebels in the top of the fourth inning.

“That’s one of those times me and the fellow seniors knew we really had to be vocal, be positive, be loud,” Taga said. “My message was that it’s a long game and we still have lots of time, so we just have to pass the bats and have a ton of energy in the dugout. I felt like I needed to remind everyone of the confident team we should be, even in those situations.

” Broomfield pitcher Myah Becker, who is also Taga’s teammate in club ball, says Taga “always knows what to say during mound visits and in team huddles. ” That was especially true when Broomfield huddled early in that Columbine game, when the Eagles still faced a large deficit.

“She told us that we wanted it more, and we deserved to be here and advance in the tournament,” Becker said. “The way she said it , we all believed her. ” For Taga, the incredible culmination of her high school career came from setting her ego aside throughout her first three seasons at Broomfield, focusing more on her work ethic than on her reserve role with the team.

At many other 5A programs, Taga would’ve been a multiple-year starter.

“That approach helped me grow as a player, and during club, I just focused on working hard and getting better every day,” Taga said. “I knew going into this season that I was going to have my chance and me and my fellow seniors were going to have to come up big in a rebuilding year for us.

“I just trusted the past few years and never gave up on the potential of what I could do when I got the opportunity to do it. ”