Broomfield advances to the Class 4A state semifinal after quarterback Slater Saunders leads the Eagles past Ponderosa with a decisive 45-18 victory on November 21, 2026.

Broomfield Eagles advanced to the Class 4A state football semifinal on November 21, 2026, after delivering a dominant 45-18 victory over the Ponderosa Mustangs at Elizabeth Kennedy Stadium. The win secures a matchup against the No. 2 Montrose Falcons for a spot in the championship game next week. Junior quarterback Slater Saunders orchestrated the offensive explosion, accounting for six total touchdowns and effectively neutralizing the Mustangs defense throughout the contest.

Sanders Drives Offensive Dominance

Slater Saunders demonstrated exceptional leadership and precision, connecting with receivers Gavin Montoya, Jake Taylor, and Sean Newton for five of his six touchdown scores. Saunders described the performance as the best game of his entire high school career, attributing his success to a strong offensive line that provided ample time in the pocket. He credited the team's intense motivation to the Colorado High School Activities Association seeding decision that awarded the No. 1 seed to Roosevelt High School instead of Broomfield.

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The Eagles established control immediately, with Saunders throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Montoya just 53 seconds into the game. He quickly followed up with a 7-yard touchdown toss at the start of the second quarter, putting Broomfield up by a significant margin early. The offensive momentum was briefly interrupted when an ambulance entered the field to attend to Ponderosa linebacker Eli Humphries, who lost consciousness after a hard hit, but the team refocused quickly after the delay.

Defensive Stops Secure Quarterfinal Win

Despite the early deficit, Ponderosa mounted a brief offensive resurgence, narrowing the score to 16-12 midway through the second quarter. The Mustangs showed determination, but their momentum was彻底 halted by the Broomfield defense. The Eagles defensive unit made a critical stand on a 4th-and-goal situation from the 3-yard line as time expired in the first half, preventing Ponderosa from getting back into the game.

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Broomfield head coach Chris Helbig praised the team's ability to maintain focus and execute under pressure. The defense continued to stifle the Mustangs offense throughout the second half, ensuring that the early lead would hold. The victory marks a significant milestone for the Eagles, who enter the next round with high confidence and a proven ability to perform against tough competition in the playoffs.

Path to the State Championship

Broomfield will now face the No. 2 Montrose Falcons in the upcoming semifinal round. Montrose also advanced with a commanding 44-6 victory over the No. 7 Pueblo West Bulldogs during the same quarterfinal weekend. The Eagles are determined to use their recent success and the motivation from their seeding as fuel for the remainder of the postseason. Slater Saunders emphasized that the team intends to keep executing at a high level for the next two weeks to achieve their ultimate goal.

The upcoming semifinal game represents the final hurdle before the state championship for Broomfield. The team's balanced attack, led by Saunders and supported by key players like Gavin Montoya and Owen Lee, positions them as a strong contender. All eyes will be on Elizabeth Kennedy Stadium as the Eagles prepare to take on the formidable Montrose offense in a high-stakes battle for state supremacy.