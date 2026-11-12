Brooks Running Has a New Limited-Edition Collaboration Where No Two Pairs Are the Same

Brooks is collaborating with clothing brand Bare Knuckles on a limited-edition version of the footwear brand's first-ever trail shoe, the Cascadia 1.

The Seattle-based athletic footwear company has partnered with Portland-based clothing brand Bare Knuckles for a new spin on the former’s Cascadia 1 model with details inspired by Bare Knuckles’ vintage-driven ethos.

The result is the most lifestyle-leaning version of the Cascadia 1 yet, reinventing the firstTyler, the Creator and Converse Introduce Bronco Boot Low, Release New Versions of the Pro Leather and Jogger’ original design, but the materials have been manipulated with a Bare Knuckles edge. This includes a heavy potassium and enzyme wash on the suede upper, which was then hand-brushed at the Bare Knuckles factory.

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The result is a texture that is unique to every pair and ensures that no two pairs will fade in the same manner. It’s also notable for being the first version of the Brooks Cascadia 1 to feature a full natural suede upper.

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“We find the unevenness and distinct look of the worn in suede one of our favorite parts about this shoe,” reads the official Bare Knuckles product description. Other details include hairy suede overlays, a Bare Knuckles star logo stamped on the heel, co-branding throughout and multiple sets of shoelaces including brown, yellow and white. While positioned as a lifestyle shoe these days, the 20-plus-year-old trail sneaker maintains much of the signature components which once made it suited for off-road excursions.

This includes a Pivot Post stability system, HydroFlow cushioning and a Ballistic Rock Shield which sits between the midsole and lugged rubber outsole. The Bare Knuckles x Brooks Cascadia 1 will be released Thursday at noon ET from bareknuckles.co for $160. The sneaker features a full colorway of Hot Fudge/Coffee/Pirate Black.