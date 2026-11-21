Brooks Nader dressed as Pamela Anderson at a Las Vegas event. She prepares for the January 6, 2027 Baywatch reboot on Fox and Hulu, while sister Sarah Jane dates Pete Davidson.

Brooks Nader, the twenty-nine-year-old model, channeled iconic 1990s style as she attended a high-profile Las Vegas party this past Friday. The star arrived at the People x InStyle Drive By Party dressed in a striking all-black ensemble that paid homage to Pamela Anderson. This glamorous appearance comes at a pivotal moment for Nader, who is actively preparing for her upcoming leading role in the long-awaited Baywatch reboot series.

Nader Channels Pamela Anderson in Las Vegas

Nader turned heads on the red carpet by donning a halter-styled black bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline at the front. The form-fitting garment clung to her toned figure, mirroring the aesthetic Anderson sported in the 1996 movie Barb Wire. To complete the look, she paired the bodysuit with closed-toed black heels and fashionable sunglasses. Her long hair was styled in voluminous waves parted to the side, flowing effortlessly past her shoulders. She opted for minimal accessories, including mini silver earrings, to keep the focus on her bold outfit and a warm blush with nude-colored glossy lipstick.

Also read Brooks Nader Joins ‘Playmates’ Movie at Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

Baywatch Reboot Cast and Production Details

The model is currently focused on the production of the Baywatch reboot, a modern take on the original television series that aired from 1989 to 2001. Nader has been cast alongside a notable ensemble cast including Shay Mitchell, Stephen Amell, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Livvy Dunne, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone. The reboot, which also stars Pamela Anderson, is scheduled to premiere on Fox and stream exclusively on Hulu on January 6, 2027. This date marks the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise, aiming to capture both nostalgic viewers and a new generation of fans.

Social Media Reaction and Viewer Feedback

Despite the high expectations for the new series, early promotional material has faced significant criticism from audiences online. The trailer released last month was savaged by viewers on social media platforms, with many comparing the tone of the show unfavorably to lighter television genres. One viewer specifically labeled the forthcoming series a Hallmark movie, suggesting a disconnect between the intended action-drama vibe and the actual execution. This backlash highlights the intense scrutiny facing producers as they attempt to revitalize a beloved brand in a crowded streaming landscape.

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Nader Reflects on Career Milestones and Manifestation

Nader has publicly discussed the serendipitous path that led her to this career-defining role. In a previous interview with TV Insider, she revealed that she had manifested her spot on the Baywatch team. She recalled shooting her Sports Illustrated cover in 2023, where she picked a specific red one-piece swimsuit off the rack because she felt it embodied the Baywatch spirit. That cover became a full-circle moment for her, turning a dream into reality by 2026. She described her superpowers as both exciting and slightly intimidating as she steps into this major television role.

Sister Sarah Jane Nader and Pete Davidson Relationship Update

While Brooks Nader focuses on her acting career, her sister Sarah Jane Nader has entered the public eye due to her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Davidson, a former Saturday Night Live alum, was first spotted with Sarah Jane in August and was recently seen together in New York City at an AMC movie theater in the East Village. Sources told TMZ that the pair are not dating exclusively, adding complexity to the narrative. This development follows Davidson's high-profile split from ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, with whom he shares a daughter named Scottie.

Co-Parenting Dynamics and Family Updates

The relationship between Davidson and Hewitt has been marked by public displays of co-parenting and intermittent reunions. The couple made their first red carpet appearance in May 2025 and split nearly a year later. However, they recently reunited to celebrate Scottie's first Halloween as a family, demonstrating their commitment to their daughter's well-being. Prior to their split, Hewitt opened up about the difficulties of single parenting on TikTok, stating that balancing work and caring for her baby on her own was challenging. These personal dynamics continue to draw media attention as the Nader and Davidson families navigate their respective public lives.