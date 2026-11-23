Brooks Nader addresses speculation linking sister Sarah Jane Nader to Pete Davidson at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, confirming they are just friends.

Brooks Nader directly addressed circulating rumors regarding her younger sister Sarah Jane Nader and actor Pete Davidson at the People and InStyle Drive-By Party held during the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 20. The 29-year-old Baywatch actress provided a candid response to media inquiries about the speculation surrounding her sibling's romantic life, offering a clear personal stance on the matter.

When pressed about the potential connection between her sister and the famous comedian, Brooks Nader gave an explicit thumbs-down to the camera while stating her personal feelings. She clarified that while she loves her sister unconditionally, she is not enthusiastic about the idea of the relationship. Brooks Nader stated that Sarah Jane Nader is free to make her own choices, but she personally is not interested in the potential romantic update.

Also read Brooks Nader Reveals If She Approves of Sister Sarah Jane Nader Dating Pete Davidson

Disclosure Of Dating Activities Online

The Dancing With the Stars alumna admitted that she rarely receives direct updates regarding Sarah Jane Nader's dating life due to a lack of communication. Brooks Nader explained that when she disapproves of a potential partner, her younger sister chooses to withhold information from her entirely. Consequently, Brooks Nader revealed that she typically discovers these details only after seeing them reported online, rather than through family channels.

Brooks Nader previously expressed surprise upon learning about the outing between her sister and the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor. The model joked that she had believed Sarah Jane Nader was interested in women, noting that her sister's recent behavior and vibe had suggested that preference. She humorously described feeling confused and lost about the situation, jokingly admitting the need to discuss the matter with her sibling to clear up the misunderstanding.

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Friendship Status Confirmed By Source

Reports indicate there is no truth to the dating rumors linking Sarah Jane Nader and Pete Davidson. The two first drew media attention after being spotted together in Brooklyn, but a source with direct knowledge of the situation clarified that the pair are strictly friends. The source noted that they have only seen each other a handful of times since that initial public appearance, contradicting claims of a serious romantic involvement.

During a previous outing in August, onlookers observed Sarah Jane Nader, who is 24 years old, and Pete Davidson, who is 33 years old, getting into a car together. The actor opened the passenger door for the Meet Cute actor before proceeding to the driver's side, an act of courtesy that sparked further speculation. Despite the close proximity and public attention, witnesses and insiders maintain the interaction was platonic in nature.

Family Dynamics And Public Reaction

Amidst the speculation, it is noted that Pete Davidson is a father to a daughter named Scottie, who is 11 months old, with his ex-partner Elsie Hewitt. Brooks Nader's public reaction to the rumors highlights the complex interplay between family privacy and public curiosity in celebrity culture. Her direct address at the Las Vegas Grand Prix serves as a definitive statement on the matter, shutting down further gossip through personal endorsement of her sister's autonomy.

Brooks Nader has also been active in her professional career, recently landing a role in a new film alongside Jessica Biel and Lily-Rose Depp. The Searchlight Pictures project adds to her growing portfolio as she balances her public persona with her work in the entertainment industry. Her appearance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix event underscores her continued presence in high-profile social and media circles, where such questions are likely to arise frequently.