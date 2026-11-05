Brooks Nader Filming Playboy Bunny Project in Beverly Hills

Brooks Nader is seen filming a Playboy-themed project at a Beverly Hills mansion, following her recent Victoria's Secret campaign appearance.

Brooks Nader transformed into a Playboy bunny while filming a new project at a Beverly Hills mansion on Wednesday. The Baywatch star wore a strapless black bodysuit with a white bunny tail, knee-high UGG boots, a bow tie, and large bunny ears to the set. Earlier that day, she was spotted in a robe with her hair in rollers outside her dressing room trailer while taking a phone call. Brooks Nader is currently promoting the new Baywatch series, which is set to be released in early January. This appearance follows her recent work in a Victoria's Secret Christmas advert alongside other models.

Playboy Bunny Costume Details And Set Appearance

Brooks Nader looked striking in a racy strapless black bodysuit featuring a white bunny tail on the back as she moved around the Beverly Hills filming location. She ditched traditional heels for a cosy pair of knee-high UGG boots, completing the ensemble with a bow tie and large bunny ears. She styled her blonde tresses in loose waves while carrying a grey robe across the set. The model strutted confidently during the shoot, showcasing the unique costume elements that defined the Playboy bunny aesthetic for this specific project. The production took place at a residential mansion in Beverly Hills, providing a luxurious backdrop for the filming session. Brooks Nader managed the transition from casual preparation to on-camera performance seamlessly throughout the day.

Also read Polling location at Beverly Elementary temporarily evacuated due to bomb threat

Victoria's Secret Campaign And Recent Promotional Work

Brooks Nader recently appeared in a Victoria's Secret Christmas advert, posing in lingerie for a festive campaign in New York. She wore a black bra and pink pyjamas while sipping a hot beverage outside a festively decorated New York home. The blonde bombshell also wore a pink satin slip dress while sitting next to a cosy fire and Christmas tree with Maura Higgins. Mia Calabrese, Jana Craig, and Leah Kateb joined Brooks Nader in the campaign, where they wore racy looks and interacted in a New York townhouse. The accompanying video showed the group laughing, eating sweets, jumping in a bath, and playing on a bed during the promotional shoot. Brooks Nader has been busy promoting the new Baywatch series, which is set for release in early January. She plays a character called Selene in the modern revival of the iconic series that made Pamela Anderson a global sex symbol in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Cosmetic Procedures And Past Medical Comments

Brooks Nader has been open about her cosmetic history, including a nose job and injectables like Botox. The Sports Illustrated star admitted to People magazine earlier this year that she previously had liposuction and regretted it. She explained that the surgical procedure, which removes fat from specific areas of the body, caused unwanted side effects. Brooks Nader stated she felt the procedure created dimples and ripples, noting that people should just get less done and focus on being healthy. In 2025, she admitted to getting a rhinoplasty in an interview with Bustle. She jokingly told the outlet about negative feedback she received about her new nose, mentioning that people say she looks like Michael Jackson. Brooks Nader has also admitted to getting veneers and using a GLP-1 drug to reach her weight loss goals. She continues to use cosmetic injectables such as Botox for wrinkle prevention as part of her regular maintenance routine.

Real World Impact And Future Project Schedules

Brooks Nader is currently balancing multiple high-profile entertainment projects while maintaining her public presence in fashion and film. The filming of the Playboy bunny project at a Beverly Hills mansion adds to her growing portfolio of commercial work. Her recent promotional activities for Baywatch and Victoria's Secret demonstrate her continued relevance in the entertainment industry. Brooks Nader's openness about cosmetic procedures has sparked broader conversations about body image and medical choices among celebrities. The release of the new Baywatch series in early January will serve as a major milestone for her career. Fans are expected to watch her performance closely as Selene in the modern revival of the iconic series. The combination of her modeling work and acting roles positions Brooks Nader as a multifaceted talent in the current media landscape.