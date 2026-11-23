Brooks Nader reveals she does not approve of sister Sarah Jane dating Pete Davidson, though sources claim the two are just friends who saw each other four times.

Brooks Nader publicly stated on November 20 that she does not approve of her sister, Sarah Jane Nader, reportedly dating comedian Pete Davidson. The former Baywatch model shared this disapproval while attending an event in Las Vegas on that date. She told TMZ that she learned about the reported romance through online rumors rather than direct communication from her sibling. Brooks Nader admitted to the outlet that she found out about the situation through social media and tabloid reports.

Brooks Nader explained that her sister Sarah Jane intentionally avoids discussing relationships with her when she knows Brooks will not support the choice. Brooks Nader noted that Sarah Jane does not get into details about her dating life with her. She stated that when she knows Brooks does not approve of someone, Sarah Jane does not tell her anything. This lack of transparency has created a dynamic where Brooks Nader is often the last to know about her sister's personal life.

Also read Brooks Nader Reveals If She Approves of Sister Sarah Jane Nader Dating Pete Davidson

Brooks Nader said she can do what she wants, but she is not into the reported romance. She emphasized that she respects her sister's autonomy despite her reservations. The sisters previously appeared on the Hulu reality series Love Thy Nader, which documented their family dynamics and dating lives. Brooks Nader brought up the reality show context when discussing her sister's past relationships, including her connection to Eliana Orly, who appeared on the program.

A source close to Pete Davidson provided a different perspective on the connection between Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader. The source told TMZ that the two individuals are strictly friends and not romantically involved. Davidson is 33 years old, while Sarah Jane Nader is 24 years old. The insider said the pair has spent time together in person approximately four times over the past six months. These meetings included group hangouts with other friends, suggesting that their recent sightings in New York City were part of casual social interactions rather than romantic dates.

Advertisement

The source added that they talk periodically and have spent time in person a total of around four times in the past six months. This includes hanging out with other friends the other night. Sarah Jane Nader is a former Dancing With the Stars contestant who is openly bisexual. Brooks Nader previously mentioned her sister's sexual orientation when reacting to initial rumors about her dating Pete Davidson in August of this year. The speculation has persisted since the two were spotted together multiple times in New York City.

When asked directly for her opinion on Pete Davidson, Brooks Nader described the comedian as funny. Her comment was brief and focused on his professional persona rather than his personal life. She replied that he seems funny. The reality star has been linked to other partners in the past, including photographer Eliana Orly and Alexis Williams. Eliana Orly appeared on the Nader sisters' Hulu reality series, Love Thy Nader. Alexis Williams is now a Deputy Press Secretary for the City of New York.

Pete Davidson has been linked to numerous high-profile celebrities throughout his career. His past relationships include Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Emily Ratajkowski, Phoe Dynevor, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kim Kardashian. These past partnerships have often made headlines due to the fame of his exes. The current rumors involving Sarah Jane Nader add to the public interest in his dating life. Despite the speculation, his source maintains that the relationship with Sarah Jane is platonic.

The situation highlights the complex dynamics within the Nader family. Brooks Nader's candid admission about her disapproval contrasts with Pete Davidson's team's insistence on a platonic friendship. Sarah Jane Nader's decision to keep her dating life private from her sister underscores the tension. The public continues to scrutinize the couple's interactions whenever they are spotted in New York City. The Instagram post from 2025 shows Sarah Jane posing for a photo, but it does not confirm any romantic involvement with Davidson. The media remains focused on the potential relationship despite the denials.

Advertisement

Brooks Nader's comments in Las Vegas on November 20, 2026, have added a new layer to the ongoing speculation. Her clear stance on the matter contrasts with the casual nature of the alleged friendship described by Davidson's source. Sarah Jane Nader's avoidance of discussing her dating life with her sister further complicates the narrative. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant has been open about her sexuality and past relationships. The public interest in her dating life remains high, especially given her family's media presence.

The disapproval expressed by Brooks Nader reflects the challenges of navigating public relationships within a famous family. Pete Davidson's extensive dating history has made him a subject of constant media attention. The comparison to his past high-profile exes adds to the intrigue surrounding any new potential romance. Sarah Jane Nader's desire for privacy clashes with the public's curiosity. The situation continues to evolve as both sisters maintain their respective positions on the matter. The media will likely continue to report on any new sightings or comments from either party.