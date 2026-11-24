Brooks Nader reveals she does not approve of sister Sarah Jane Nader dating Pete Davidson, while insiders claim the couple is not officially together despite recent sightings.

Brooks Nader has publicly stated her disapproval of reports suggesting her sister Sarah Jane Nader is dating actor Pete Davidson. The 29-year-old actress spoke candidly to E! News regarding the alleged romantic connection between her youngest sibling and the 33-year-old former Saturday Night Live cast member. Nader made it clear that while she respects her sister's autonomy, she personally does not support the potential relationship.

When directly asked for her opinion on the matter, Nader responded without hesitation. She stated that she does not approve of the pairing and is not 'into it.' However, she acknowledged that her 24-year-old sister is free to make her own life choices regardless of her older sibling's feelings. This public comment follows recent media coverage highlighting a developing connection between the two figures.

Also read Brooks Nader Family Drama Sparks Dating Speculation

Core Details of Alleged Romance

The speculation regarding Sarah Jane Nader and Pete Davidson intensified after the social media account Deuxmoi published photographs of the pair. The images appeared to show the couple on a movie date in New York City. These visuals emerged just days before Brooks Nader addressed the rumors in her interview with E! News, bringing significant attention to the potential match.

The report indicates that the couple was spotted together in a casual, public setting. The timing of the photo leak coincides with a period of increased media scrutiny on Sarah Jane Nader's personal life. The images have fueled widespread discussion among fans and celebrity news outlets about the nature of the relationship.

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Stakeholder Positions and Insider Claims

Brooks Nader also revealed that she was unaware of any dating activity until seeing reports online. She explained that her sister does not share details about her romantic life, especially when she anticipates disapproval. This suggests a deliberate effort by Sarah Jane Nader to keep her relationship status private from her protective older sister.

Contradicting the notion of an official romance, a source told the Daily Mail that Sarah Jane Nader and Pete Davidson are not dating. The insider described their interaction as periodic talking and spending time together a handful of times over the past six months. These encounters reportedly included group settings with friends, which aligns with the photos circulated by Deuxmoi.

The insider suggested that Sarah Jane may simply not have much to share with Brooks regarding her interactions with Davidson. This dynamic explains why Brooks only learns about these meetings through social media channels rather than direct communication with her sister.

Real-World Impact and Family Context

Pete Davidson recently became a father, welcoming a daughter named Scottie with his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt on December 12, 2025. The couple had a brief relationship that began in May 2025 and ended shortly after. Their rapid progression to parenthood has been a topic of interest in celebrity circles.

Brooks Nader's own romantic history has also faced public attention. In early 2025, she ended her on-and-off relationship with Gleb Savchenko. This breakup followed cheating accusations made by their sister Grace Ann Nader. Brooks had previously met Savchenko while dancing partners on Dancing with the Stars in September 2024.

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Brooks Nader was previously married to Billy Haire, a union that began in December 2019 in New Orleans. She announced her separation in April 2025, describing herself as a family person who dislikes the dating app culture. Although she filed for divorce, she later revealed on TikTok that they remained legally married at that time.

While Brooks Nader navigated her divorce proceedings, her ex-husband Billy Haire publicized his new relationship with former Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo in 2025. He subsequently married Olindo in July of that year. Meanwhile, Brooks celebrated her recent birthday with her sisters and parents Breaux Nader and Holland Greene Nader on a yacht.

The Nader family gained significant popularity after debuting their reality series Love Thy Nader on Hulu last year. The show features the four sisters: Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland Nader. The series provides a platform for exploring their family dynamics and individual lives.

Sarah Jane Nader has been linked to other individuals in the past, including photographer Eliana Orly and Alexis Williams. Her relationship with Pete Davidson remains a focal point of current media interest, despite conflicting reports about its official status.

The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Brooks Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, and Pete Davidson for further comment on the situation. As of now, no official statement has been released by their teams. The situation continues to develop as fans await further clarification from the family involved.