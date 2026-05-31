Brooks Nader Channels Pamela Anderson at Miami Swim Week with Barb Wire and Baywatch Looks

Model Brooks Nader pays homage to Pamela Anderson by wearing two iconic swimsuits on the Sports Illustrated runway during Miami Swim Week 2026, including a thong-backed black one-piece and the famous red Baywatch suit.

Brooks Nader captivated audiences at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week 2026 by channeling Pamela Anderson through two iconic looks. The 29-year-old model first walked the catwalk in a daring black one-piece inspired by Anderson's Barb Wire character.

The swimsuit featured a thong-style back and an extremely low front with dramatic side cutouts that highlighted her toned hips and waist. She accessorized with black leather fingerless gloves and dark wraparound sunglasses, embodying the edgy spirit of the 1996 action film. As she strode down the runway, she exuded confidence, stopping to pose with one hand on her hip and the other running through her blonde waves. The audience responded with cheers, appreciating the detailed homage.

This look showcased how swimwear can transcend functionality and become a form of artistic expression, blending nostalgia with modern style. Later in the show, Nader switched to the iconic red one-piece that made Pamela Anderson a household name during the Baywatch era. The suit featured a high-cut leg and a classic silhouette, identical to the one Anderson wore on the hit TV series.

Nader, who plays the sharp-tongued lifeguard captain Selene in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, wore the red suit with pride. Her blonde blowout flowed as she walked, and she closed out the event alongside other models all dressed in matching red swimsuits, creating a powerful finale. Off the catwalk, she posed for photographs that captured both looks in detail, including a 180-degree view of her toned body.

She also modeled a third ensemble: a retro 1950s-inspired red and white striped bikini top paired with navy high-waisted bottoms, demonstrating her versatility. The runway show also featured other celebrities like Alix Earle, who walked in a white bikini with anchor prints and a red kiss on the backside, and later in a sparkling blue one-piece with a plunging neckline.

Brooks Nader was joined by her three younger sisters, Grace Ann, Sarah Jane, and Mary Holland, who walked together as a sisterly quartet in matching bikinis with synchronized strides. Prior to the show, the Nader sisters attended a pop-up event by Aqua Bendita, distributing swimsuits and interacting with fans. This family involvement added a personal touch to the glamorous occasion.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week continues to be a major platform for models to honor fashion icons while introducing new trends. Nader's tribute to Pamela Anderson was both respectful and fresh, capturing the essence of two classic looks while making them her own. The event reinforced Miami's reputation as a global hub for fashion innovation and celebrity influence, drawing attention from media and fans alike





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