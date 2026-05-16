Brooks Nader Channels Pamela Anderson as She Starts Filming For Baywatch Reboot

Brooks Nader, star of 'Grace & Frankie,' slipped into the iconic red swimsuit while filming the Fox's Baywatch reboot in Los Angeles. The reboot will feature grown-up lifeguard Hobie Buchannon and his long-lost daughter Charlie, along with jewelry like this in the revival of the beloved 90s TV show

Brooks Nader , known for her role in the hit TV series 'Grace & Frankie,' slipped into a red swimsuit while filming the Fox's Baywatch reboot in Los Angeles.

The Baywatch reboot, featuring a new generation of elite lifeguards, focuses on grown-up Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell), son of the original series' Mitch, who becomes a captain and deals with the unexpected arrival of his long-lost daughter, Charlie. Produced in Venice Beach, the reboot also stars Shay Mitchell from 'Pretty Little Liars' and Hassie Harrison from 'Yellowstone.

' Brooks received a major role in TV despite not being a swimmer, convincing producers she could learn quickly and undergoing intensive training. The reboot is scheduled to premiere in late January 2027 on Fox as part of the 2026-27 midseason lineup





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Brooks Nader Pamela Anderson Red Swimsuit Baywatch Reboot Chasing Dreams Acting Lessons Swimming Training

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