Brooks Nader and Sisters Celebrate with Ocean Frolic at Sports Illustrated Beach Club During Miami Swim Week

Brooks Nader turned heads in a red mini dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club, then joined her sisters for a playful ocean dip that featured a wardrobe malfunction and a chicken fight. The group is filming season two of their Hulu series Love Thy Nader, while Brooks promotes her upcoming acting debut in the Baywatch reboot.

Brooks Nader attended Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Beach Club during Miami Swim Week on Friday. The 29‑year‑old model, who stars in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, paid homage to the show's iconic red swimsuit by wearing a striking red mini dress .

She and one of her three sisters, 26‑year‑old Grace Ann Nader, abandoned caution and jumped into the ocean fully clothed. The siblings enjoyed a playful chicken fight while perched on friends' shoulders at one point. During their rowdy dip, Brooks' off‑the‑shoulder, thigh‑length dress experienced a wardrobe malfunction when one of its thin straps ripped, nearly causing a spill. Also present at the beach club were their other sisters, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, both 24.

Cameras rolled as Brooks shed her heels and frolicked on the sand. The Nader sisters are currently filming season two of their Hulu reality series, Love Thy Nader, which first premiered in August 2025. The close‑knit family celebrated Brooks and Sarah Jane's February birthdays together on a yacht, joined by their parents, Breaux Nader and Holland Greene Nader.

In recent weeks, Brooks has been marking her latest feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue; she attended the launch party in New York City alongside fellow model and Baywatch co‑star Livvy Dunne. This year's swimsuit edition includes 34 women, with both Nader and Dunne among the featured models. Nader confirmed her casting in the new Baywatch series in a March 2026 Instagram post, calling it her first major acting role.

Photos from a studio lot showed her flipping through a script with her name printed on it.

'I believed in this long before it made sense. Never give up, chase your dreams no matter how wild are!!!!! @baywatchtv @foxtv LET'S GO! ❤️' she wrote, also thanking her talent agency, WME.

She will portray Selene, captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards. Before the ocean plunge, Brooks turned heads in her red dress at the Sports Illustrated Beach Club, where she mingled with editors and other stars. Among the attendees were MJ Day, editor‑in‑chief of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, who posed with Irish reality star Maura Higgins. Higgins wore a flowing white dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic side cutouts.

The group also included Nicole Williams‑English, a 2026 SI Swimsuit cover model, who dazzled in a tiny brown bikini with white patterns and a pearl‑adorned net skirt. The Nader sisters each showcased distinct beach style: Grace Ann paired a black polka‑dot bra top with leggings and oversized silver bracelets; Sarah Jane opted for a plunging white linen top and wide‑legged pants; Mary Holland displayed her figure in an orange bikini beneath a sheer white knit beach dress.

The sisters were captured dancing energetically in one snapshot. The event combined fashion, family, and film promotion. Brooks leveraged her SI Swimsuit platform to draw attention to her Baywatch role, while the family's Hulu series offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at their dynamic. The presence of SI Swimsuit editors and other models highlighted the ongoing synergy between the magazine and celebrity ventures during Miami Swim Week





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Brooks Nader Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Miami Swim Week Baywatch Reboot Nader Sisters Love Thy Nader Hulu Series Wardrobe Malfunction Red Mini Dress Beach Club

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