Brooks Nader and boyfriend Taron Egerton reach major milestone in relationship

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum and the “Carry-On” actor have been dating since March, Page Six previously confirmed.

Brooks Nader and her boyfriend, Taron Egerton, marked a major milestone in their relationship with an intimate family outing on Saturday night. The “Baywatch” star and the actor were joined by her parents, Holland and Breaux, and sisters, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane, for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

The couple shied away from showing PDA and walked out separately, as the Nader clan followed shortly behind. Brooks Nader and her boyfriend, Taron Egerton, enjoyed a night out with her family in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The model and the “Carry-On” actor were seen leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood. Brooks, 29, looked chic, wearing a nude-colored satin top, low-waisted jeans and open-toed heels for the special occasion.

The duo made their way to a waiting car. Brooks’ parents, Holland and Breaux , walked out shortly behind.in March after they were seen watching “Project Hail Mary” starring Ryan Gosling. That same month, a source told us that they were spotted grabbing drinks at the ritzy Shutters in Santa Monica, California. Brooks’ youngest sister, Sarah Jane, was photographed holding hands with her beau .

Melanie Miller / BACKGRIDBrooks and Egerton have since not shied away from getting intimate in public and were photographedwhile on a casual date night the following month. Nader and the “Kingsman: The Secret Service” star took their relationship to the next level when they were





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