Former NHL player Brooks Laich and his fiancée Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir confirm their second pregnancy, adding a second child to their family by May.

Former National Hockey League player Brooks Laich and his fiancée Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir have officially announced the arrival of their second child. The couple revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday, October 15, confirming that they are expecting their baby in May.

Family Expansion Confirmed By Laich And Davidsdottir

Laich, who is forty-three years old, and Davidsdottir, a thirty-three-year-old former CrossFit athlete, shared the update with a photo of themselves kissing and playing with their thirteen-month-old daughter, Emberly. The image captured Davidsdottir's growing baby bump as the family celebrated at their Idaho home.

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In a joint social media post, the couple expressed their joy with the caption, "Baby #2. Another little blessing joining our family in May and we couldn't be more excited!!!" The announcement follows the birth of their first child, daughter Emberly Heba Laich, who was welcomed into the world on October 6.

Upon the birth of Emberly, the pair stated, "Our hearts are overflowing with love as we welcome our daughter into this world." This recent update marks the latest chapter in their growing family, adding a new member to their household just a few months after celebrating Emberly's first birthday.

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Hough And Laich Exchange Public Congratulatory Messages

The announcement drew immediate attention from Laich's ex-wife, Julianne Hough, who has maintained a respectful and supportive dynamic with her former partner. Hough, who is thirty-eight years old, commented on the couple's update with the message, "Yayyyyy sibling on the way … congratulations," adding a red heart emoji to her post.

Laich responded directly to Hough's comment by writing, "@juleshough Emberly is very excited to be a big sister." This interaction highlighted the cordial relationship between the two, which persisted long after their separation was announced in May 2020. A supporter of the pair noted the positive nature of the exchange, stating, "Just love to see how you're so incredibly happy for them! Love truly comes in so many forms." Laich and Hough were married for nearly three years before parting ways. Following their separation, Laich and Davidsdottir began dating publicly. The couple first sparked romance rumors months after Laich's split from Hough by liking several of Davidsdottir's Instagram posts.

Romantic Timeline And Public Milestones For The Couple

Davidsdottir filed for divorce from Laich in November of that year. The new couple took their relationship public in the summer of 2021 when Laich commented on one of her Instagram posts. He wrote, "Day 1 of the @nobull @crossfitgames is complete. Proud of how this girl competed today!" The couple was also seen kissing during a livestream from the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games.

Three years after beginning their public relationship, Laich and Davidsdottir announced their engagement. Within six months of the engagement, they revealed that Davidsdottir was pregnant with Emberly. A joint post from May 2025 read, "Our greatest blessing 🤍🫶🏼✨ Baby Laich coming this fall. Mom & Dad can't wait to meet you, our little one!!!!!!"

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Julianne Hough Keeps Romantic Life Private Following Split

While Laich has found new happiness, Julianne Hough has largely kept her romantic life out of the public eye since her split from the former NHL star. Although she was linked to various reality television stars, no new relationships have been officially confirmed by her team.

However, there were brief reports of a potential romance with Austin Courtad, a thirty-three-year-old podcaster. Courtad mentioned a brief interaction during an appearance on iHeartRadio's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast on the November 3 episode. He described the encounter as short-lived but fun, noting they met in a parking lot after the show.

Courtad stated that he and Hough went on a single sushi date, but claimed the relationship never progressed beyond that. He remarked, "Julianne's great, but it was never anything more than just, like, a single date." This brief episode stands in contrast to the long-term family expansion currently being celebrated by Brooks Laich and Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir.