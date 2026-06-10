Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Sparks Controversy by Calling Travis Kelce Her 'Hall Pass'

Jena Sims, wife of golfer Brooks Koepka, has angered Taylor Swift fans by jokingly calling Travis Kelce her 'hall pass,' recounting her excitement over meeting the NFL star.

Golf star Brooks Koepka 's wife, actress and model Jena Sims , has stirred up controversy among Taylor Swift fans after publicly declaring Travis Kelce , the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift's fiancé, as her ' hall pass .

' The comment came during a recent interview where Sims recalled her excitement about meeting Kelce earlier this year. Sims and her husband Brooks Koepka played nine holes of golf with Kelce at a pro-am event in Scottsdale, Arizona, in February 2024. Sims had previously expressed her admiration for Kelce on TikTok, saying she was 'obsessed with Taylor Swift's fiancé even before Taylor was in the picture.

' She also shared a photo on Instagram of herself posing with Koepka and Kelce at the tournament. In the interview with People, Sims elaborated on her meeting with Kelce, stating, 'I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce, I mean, he's my hall pass. Brooks knows that.

' She revealed that she had planned a more sporty outfit than usual specifically for the encounter, which her husband found ridiculous. Sims also mentioned that Kelce recognized her when they crossed paths again at the Masters in April, approaching her and saying, 'Hey, it's good to see you again.

' She responded with surprise that he remembered her. Despite her enthusiasm, Sims admitted she will not be attending Kelce and Swift's wedding this summer. The 'hall pass' comment quickly sparked outrage among Swift fans on social media. One fan wrote, 'This is the kind of stuff you keep to yourself and don't say in an interview.

' Another criticized, 'To admit the outfit you're wearing is because of Travis... like wtf who says that in an interview. ' A third commented, 'I've never heard of this woman but how disrespectful to all involved. Maybe she shouldn't be publicly sharing her hall pass as a joke.

' Others simply posted 'CRINGE. ' Sims, who has been married to Koepka for just over four years, is a model and actress known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. Koepka, a former LIV Golf rebel who returned to the PGA Tour, showed support for his wife during the SI Swimsuit fashion show in Miami last week. He posted on Instagram, 'Miami baby!

Loved watching my beautiful wife @jenamsims at @si_swimsuit Can't wait for next year!

' He also shared images on his Instagram story with the caption, 'Yea that's my hot a** wife! ' The couple's relationship has often been in the spotlight, with Sims frequently attending golf events to support her husband. The controversy highlights the intersection of sports, celebrity culture, and social media, where offhand remarks can quickly escalate into public debates.

While Sims' comments were intended as lighthearted, they underscore the intense scrutiny faced by public figures, especially those connected to high-profile couples like Swift and Kelce. As the wedding season approaches, fans continue to speculate about the guest list and details of the nuptials, which are expected to be a star-studded affair.

However, it appears that Sims will not be among the attendees, despite her friendly interactions with Kelce. The incident also raises questions about the boundaries of humor in public interviews and the potential for misunderstandings in the age of viral content. Sims' supporters argue that her comments were harmless and taken out of context, while critics see them as disrespectful to Swift and to the sanctity of relationships.

Regardless, the moment has generated significant buzz and added to the ongoing narrative surrounding one of the most talked-about couples in entertainment and sports. In the broader context, the story reflects how personal anecdotes from athletes' spouses can capture public attention and even overshadow their own professional achievements. For now, Sims continues her modeling career and enjoys her role as a golf WAG, while Koepka focuses on his return to the PGA Tour.

The couple appears unfazed by the controversy, with Koepka openly praising his wife's beauty and confidence. As for Kelce and Swift, they remain focused on their respective careers and wedding plans, apparently ignoring the online drama. The exchange serves as a reminder of the power of social media in shaping public perception and the delicate balance public figures must maintain between authenticity and discretion





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