Brooks Koepka misses US Open cut as his bid for Shinnecock repeat turns into a dud

The winner of the U.S. Open in 2018 — the last time the tournament was held at Shinnecock Hills — did not make the cut.

The winner of the U.S. Open in 2018 — the last time the tournament was held at Shinnecock Hills — did not make the cut.

He came into the U.S. Open dealing with a hand issue that created a tingling feeling in his left pinky and ring finger, which he admitted impacted his grip. Koepka, who has won five major championships, struggled to find the rhythm, shooting a 73 on the first day and a 77 on Friday. He bogeyed eight holes during Friday’s round and struggled with his putting as the round got away from him during the final nine holes.

After Koepka hit his drive on the fourth hole into the rough and followed it with a shot into the bunker, he managed to punch out onto the green for a chance at par. Brooks Koepka plays a shot during the second round of the U.S. Open on June 19, 2026. His missed cut snaps a streak of 11 straight made cuts at the U.S. Open. Koepka wasn’t the only notable name to miss the number Friday.

Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott, Shane Lowery and Rickie Fowler were also among the group that didn’t make it into the weekend. Harry Higgs had a “freak out” Thursday before his early morning tee time when he accidentally grabbed a pair of shorts instead of pants for his round at the U.S. Open, sending him into a scramble to find a pair of pants at the course.

Higgs had his caddie go try to find a pair of pants before a person who works for the Darrell Survey offered the golfer their pair, which Higgs said he would have “100 percent ripped them. ” Nevertheless, he didn’t have to wear them long after his wife stepped in to save the day by rushing him his own pair.

“God love my wife. I called her at 5:30 in the morning, and she quick got out, grabbed me a pair of pants,” he said.

“Shoot, grabbed me two just in case, trying to maybe make me look good. By about 6:15 before my 6:35 tee time, I had my own pair of pants. ”Higgs is inside the top 10 after the first two rounds, finishing his Friday round 2-under as he stands 1-under for the opening two days. Cam Young managed to play himself inside the cut line after finishing the first day 2-over.

He had shot even through his first nine holes and didn’t record a bogey until the seventh hole, when he missed a par putt from roughly 12 feet out. He made up for it with a birdie on the eighth hole. Fellow New York native James Nicholes also made the cut, his first time doing so in the U.S. Open, after posting a 3-over after 36 holes.

Brooks Koepka reacts during the second round of the U.S. Open on June 19.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Brooks Koepka Pga Pga Tour Shinnecock Hills Us Open Golf

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to watch the US Open 2026 golf tournament live for free from Shinnecock HillsThe US Open heads to the east end of Long Island.

Read more »

bet365 offers $365 in bonus bets for the US Open at Shinnecock Hillsbet365 offers new customers $365 in bonus bets for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. The welcome offer is available through the bet365 app and requires a minimum deposit of $10. The qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater and settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Read more »

2026 U.S. Open: Nine Big Names That Missed the Cut, Including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks KoepkaSome of golf’s biggest stars won’t be around for the weekend at Shinnecock.

Read more »

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims cracks golf joke amid US Open disappointmentThe 2026 U.S. Open is underway, which means that many of the world’s best golfers have come together at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., this weekend. While several top golfer…

Read more »