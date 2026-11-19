Brooks & Dunn accept the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Taylor Swift at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 18, 2026.

Brooks and Dunn accepted the Country Music Association Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award on November 18, 2026, during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. The prestigious honor recognizes the duo's extraordinary contribution to the genre over their decades-long career.

Performance Highlights Presentation

Presenting the award was Taylor Swift, who highlighted the duo's unique impact on the industry and their personal mentorship. She opened by noting that the award is for artists who reach incomparable heights, adding humorously that one must have a massive amount of aura points to win it, especially given its namesake. Swift recalled how Brooks and Dunn supported her early career, describing Ronnie Dunn as a source of sage advice and Kix Brooks as a merciless teaser. She emphasized that despite their playful nature, they take their families, fans, and country music seriously.

Also read 60th CMA Awards 2025: Stapleton, Brooks Tribute and Final Voting Highlights

Historical Context of the Honor

The Country Music Association has awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award since 2012. Willie Nelson earned the inaugural trophy in the first year. Since then, the list of recipients includes Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, who received the honor posthumously, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, George Strait, and Vince Gill. Brooks and Dunn join this distinguished group of industry legends.

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Musical Tributes and Inspiration

The presentation began with a medley of Brooks and Dunn hits performed by Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, and Marcus King. The setlist featured a surprisingly metal-leaning arrangement of their famous songs. Ronnie Dunn later explained in his acceptance speech that the duo's musical journey was inspired by artists like Willie Nelson. He noted that Nelson's work gave them the confidence to create their own music rather than following what their parents made them listen to.

Acceptance Speeches and Future Outlook

During his acceptance, Kix Brooks joked about Ronnie Dunn taking too much time in his own speech. Brooks credited Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Merle Haggard for turning him on to country music while he was in college. He expressed awe at joining the ranks of past recipients like Willie, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and Dolly Parton, calling them heroes rather than peers. The award celebrates a career spanning from their number one hit "Brand New Man" in 1991 to "Play Something Country" in 2005.