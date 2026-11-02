Brooks County Sheriff Endorses Ken Paxton Over James Talario on Border Security

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez endorses Republican Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate, citing James Talario's voting record against harsh cartel sentences and border security measures.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez has officially endorsed Republican candidate Ken Paxton for the Texas U.S. Senate seat in a new political advertisement that sharply criticizes his opponent, James Talario. The Democrat sheriff used the platform to highlight what he describes as dangerous gaps in Talario's legislative record regarding law enforcement and border security protocols.

Talario Voting Record Criticized

Sheriff Martinez focused heavily on James Talario's past votes while serving in the Texas legislature to argue that the Republican alternative offers superior protection for local communities. He stated that Talario voted against cracking down on cartels, voted against tougher sentences for human traffickers, and voted to let violent offenders out without bail. Martinez concluded that this liberal crime agenda will make it harder for law enforcement to protect residents from criminal threats.

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Border Crisis Witness Testimony

Martinez, who was elected to office in 2016 after retiring from the Texas Department of Public Safety and serving as chief deputy, cited over a decade of witnessing horrific deaths of migrants in Brooks County as a primary motivator for his stance. He noted that when President Donald Trump shut down the border, the discovery of migrant bodies or remains fell by more than 90 percent, underscoring the effectiveness of strict border controls.

Geographic Vulnerability Explained

Brooks County is located about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border but remains a critical area in the fight against human smuggling and illegal immigration due to the presence of a U.S. Border Patrol interior checkpoint. Cartel-connected human smugglers utilize this geography by dropping off migrants on ranches south of the checkpoint and instructing them to hike to roadways in the northern part of the county, leading to thousands of deaths during the process.

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Criticism of Democratic Support

The sheriff expressed frustration with the lack of support from his own party, stating that not a single Democrat ever walked into his office or called to ask how they could help during the crisis. He emphasized that it is only Republicans who have shown up time and time again to assist his county in dealing with these unprecedented challenges along the border corridor.

Endorsement of Abbott and Paxton

In addition to endorsing Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate, Sheriff Martinez praised Governor Greg Abbott for supporting Texas sheriffs and providing necessary resources to protect communities during the border crisis. He described Abbott as working alongside local law enforcement and having their backs when needed, expressing pride in supporting Abbott's re-election bid based on this collaborative history.