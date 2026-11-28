A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Coney Island and charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault in the Nov. 25 beating of a 42-year-old man on a D train near Fort Hamilton Parkway. Police are still seeking a second suspect.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault in the brutal beating of a 42-year-old man aboard a D train in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

The boy, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was arrested around 12:45 p.m. Friday at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island. The attack happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 25 on a Manhattan-bound D train near the Fort Hamilton Parkway station in Borough Park. Police sources said the victim asked the 12-year-old and another boy to quiet down because they were being disorderly.

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Dispute Turns Violent Leaving Victim Critical

A dispute broke out between the man and the two boys, and the argument turned violent, police said. The two suspects punched and kicked the man repeatedly in the face and body, leaving him battered and bleeding, according to cops. The victim suffered severe head trauma and deep facial lacerations, police reported. EMS rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

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The arrest came as police continued to search for a second suspect in the attack. The other suspect remained at large as of Saturday morning, police said. NYPD detectives have released surveillance photos in hopes of tracking him down. In the images provided by the NYPD, the second suspect is shown wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers while carrying a black bag.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers can call 888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website or sent to @NYPDTips on X. All calls are strictly confidential, police said. The 12-year-old suspect is being charged as a juvenile, according to police sources.

Second Suspect Remains At Large For Arrest

NYPD Transit District 34 responded to the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. The reasons for the initial argument were not yet known, police sources said Saturday. The violent assault followed a dispute on the train and continued after the two boys and the victim ended up on the platform, according to police. Cops said the victim was beaten until he was bleeding and badly injured before medics arrived.