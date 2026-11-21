Brooklyn detectives have arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man who tried to intervene during an argument earlier this week, police announced

Felix Nunez, 29, of Jamaica Avenue in Cypress Hills, stands accused of killing Isaiah Davis, 28, of Brooklyn Avenue during a confrontation near 53 Wyona St. at about 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 17.

When they arrived, they found Davis with multiple stab wounds to his torso. EMS rushed him to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Following an investigation, Nunez was located at his home and taken into custody Thursday by the NYPD Warrant Squad. He was subsequently questioned by the 75th Precinct Detective Squad and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

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Sources familiar with the investigation stated that Nunez has 10 prior arrests on his rap sheet dating back to 2014, including collars for DWI, assault, domestic assault, criminal contempt, criminal mischief and robbery.

“No family should ever have to experience the pain of losing someone they love in such a heartbreaking way,” according to a statement on the GoFundMe page. “Our family is struggling to process this devastating loss while trying to find the strength to navigate the difficult days ahead. We are reaching out to our family, friends, community, and anyone who may find it in their hearts to help during this incredibly difficult time.

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”Robert Pozarycki has been the editor-in-chief at amNY since 2019. Previously, he served as editor-in-chief at the Queens Courier and QNS.com, as well as reporter and managing editor at the Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times in Ridgewood, NY. Have a tip or a question? Email robb@amny.com.

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