But job growth doesn’t tell the whole story. As of 2023, only about one in three Brooklyn residents who work in New York City held a job that meets the city

If Senate Democrats vote today to keep Charles Schumer as their leader, he and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stand to make history in January as the first New Yorkers to lead both chambers of Congress at the same time.

They are also native Brooklynites, products of a borough that is at an important moment, and not just politically. Brooklyn’s economy is growing, new green and tech industries are being created here alongside longstanding job sectors, which are expanding. Between 2019 and 2024, Brooklyn added 130,000 jobs, most of them in healthcare, according to figures from the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s But job growth doesn’t tell the whole story.

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As of 2023, only about one in three Brooklyn residents who work in New York City held a job that meets the city comptroller’s standard for a “good job,” according to aissued by his office last year. Brooklyn’s workforce is growing, but we need to ensure the people who live here have the education and opportunities to grow with it and secure good jobs. That’s where Kingsborough, Brooklyn’s community college, comes in.