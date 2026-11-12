Brooklyn’s Iconic Domino Sugar Refinery to Host New Music Venue

Domino, a new independent music venue, will open in the former Domino Sugar Refinery on the waterfront in Brookyn's Williamsburg neighborhood.

Music Industry Moves: Shore Fire Names Jaclyn D. Childress President; Epic Records Promotes Ayanna Wilks and Tina Ibañez; Jack Antonoff Names Date for Ally Coalition Benefit ConcertDomino, a new all-ages 750-capacity venue and creative hub, will open in April 2027 on the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, New York — located in the iconic, landmarked Domino Sugar Refinery that has been a beacon of the Brooklyn waterfront for more than a century.

The new venue will feature concerts, club nights, art and community programming, and is built and operated by TVG Hospitality in partnership with Emerson Hospitality. Artist rehearsals, recording sessions, educational programs and collaborations with local cultural organizations and nonprofits are also planned, establishing Domino as a year-round gathering place for the city’s creative community. Audiences will enter the room through the building’s industrial infrastructure, including its 240-foot-tall chimney.

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'Lord of the Rings,' 'Avatar' VFX House Weta FX Partners With Taiwan’s Moonshine Studio Under AI Pact With TAICCAindependent platform Dice, which is known for its transparent pricing and support of independent venues. The venue also pledges not to take a cut of artist merchandise sales. Perhaps most significantly, it is a new independent venue in a major city at a time when independent venues are being squashed by multi-billion-dollar live-entertainment giants.

“Williamsburg was my introduction to New York City, as it was for so many artists and musicians twenty years ago,” says TVG founder Ben Lovett, keyboardist and a founding member Mumford & Sons. “The neighborhood has changed enormously since then, but for decades, people have sought and found community in places like the one we’re building. Domino is our chance to carry that on: somewhere artists can develop ideas, audiences can discover something new, and neighbors feel they belong.

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Neighborhoods change. The need for a place like this never does. ” “Independent venues built Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and NYC’s nightlife economy,” says Jen Lyon, owner of MeanRed Productions and president of the New York Independent Venue Association.

“Our hope is for the city and state to support us as an industry as we welcome TVG Hospitality’s new venue and the independent spirit it brings to Brooklyn. ” Plans call for the venue to establish a cultural board to oversee its programming.

“Made up of New Yorkers from diverse industries and backgrounds the board will meet quarterly to review programming, champion emerging artists and voices, spot opportunities to broaden genre, scene, audience, and community reach, and offer impartial recommendations on behalf of the neighborhood,” the announcement states. “The Refinery was the heart of Williamsburg’s industrial waterfront for more than a century, and preserving that history while creating something new and relevant has been central to our vision for the site,” said Jed Walentas, CEO of Two Trees Management.

“Williamsburg has an extraordinary and diverse cultural history of its own, and we’ve always believed that arts, music and creative spaces are essential to what makes the neighborhood interesting and vibrant. Bringing live music and cultural programming to the ground floor of this historic building is a natural next chapter for the Refinery and will add a new dimension to the cultural life of the neighborhood.

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