Brooklyn Runner Murder Sparks Calls for Shore Parkway Greenway Lighting

Katie Suarez was fatally stabbed on a dark path in Brooklyn, leading officials to demand immediate lighting improvements and increased police patrols along the Shore Parkway Greenway.

Police have charged Sayed Mohassib, a 27-year-old public school paraprofessional, with the fatal stabbing of Katie Suarez on the Shore Parkway Greenway in Brooklyn. Mohassib also faces accusations of tampering with evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the December incident. The charge follows an investigation that linked him to the scene where the 28-year-old runner was killed.

Details of the Fatal Evening Run

Supervisory data from an Apple Watch revealed that Suarez ran at a pace of 11:30 minutes per mile for exactly 1 minute and 7 seconds before her activity was interrupted. The Strava fitness app tracked her covering 0.09 miles near a TD Bank branch before the map showed her briefly turning back toward her starting point. Her body was discovered farther along the waterfront path, beyond the section recorded by the device.

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The brief duration of the final logged run has drawn widespread attention, with Strava users posting messages of mourning on her profile. One observer noted the tragic brevity of the activity, while another runner stated that Suarez deserved to enjoy her path without fear. The app page has since served as a digital memorial for the community.

Evidence and Suspect Actions

Investigators utilized video surveillance from the surrounding area to track Mohassib entering and leaving the vicinity during the time of the killing. Although the cameras did not capture the path itself, the footage established his presence at the location. Detectives later searched Mohassib's residence, where they discovered red stains on a wall that were confirmed to be blood.

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Further evidence indicated that the suspect disposed of clothing at his home after the attack. These findings were critical in establishing a direct link between Mohassib and the crime scene. The accumulation of digital and physical evidence supported the criminal charges filed against the public school employee.

Political Response and Safety Demands

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Council Member Kayla Santosuosso joined community advocates and runners on November 10 to demand immediate infrastructure improvements. The legislators highlighted that the specific stretch of the greenway where Suarez was attacked remains completely dark for over one mile. Santosuosso described the area as a beloved gem of southern Brooklyn that urgently requires illumination to ensure pedestrian safety.

Gounardes emphasized that the promenade includes a 1.3-mile stretch that lacks lighting, making it unsafe for early morning or late-night exercisers. He stated that installing lights is not complex and is necessary to honor Suarez's memory. Both officials criticized the lack of maintenance for streetlights throughout the broader community.

Community Board Recommendations

Brooklyn Community Board 11 District Manager Marnee Elias-Pavia confirmed that the board received numerous safety requests following the death. On November 10, the Transportation Committee unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Department of Transportation to install additional lighting along the promenade from the ballfields to Bay 8th Street.

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The committee also recommended removing overnight parking near the pull-off area on the Belt Parkway to improve visibility. Additionally, they called for increased police visibility and patrols along the waterfront. These measures aim to address the safety concerns that have persisted in the area long before the tragic incident.

Citywide Safety Commitments

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Deputy Press Secretary Jeremy Edwards stated that every New Yorker deserves safety in every corner of the city. He affirmed the administration's responsibility to pursue accountability for the crime while investigators continue to understand the motive. The city has pledged to hold those responsible fully accountable.

Council Member Santosuosso noted that neighbors have requested better lighting for years, arguing that even a small chance of prevention justifies the improvement. Gounardes added that the path should be safe 24 hours a day for runners, cyclists, and fishermen. The coordinated pressure from local officials seeks to expedite repairs and ensure long-term security for all users of the greenway.