Brooklyn Preschool Finally Opens After Years of Empty Waitlist

A Brooklyn preschool that cost taxpayers more than $10 million - even as it sat empty for years - is slated to finally welcome tots this fall, City Hall said. The nine-classroom schoolhouse at 129 Van Brunt St. in the Columbia Street Waterfront District will open in September - after, under previous mayoral administrations. The massive early childhood education center - which had been scheduled to welcome 135 students by mid-2023 - will bring 45 3-K seats and 18 pre-K seats to the neighborhood following urgent pleas from parents, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday.

A Brooklyn preschool that cost taxpayers more than $10 million - even as it sat empty for years - is slated to finally welcome tots this fall, City Hall said.

The nine-classroom schoolhouse at 129 Van Brunt St. in the Columbia Street Waterfront District will open in September - after, under previous mayoral administrations. The massive early childhood education center - which had been scheduled to welcome 135 students by mid-2023 - will bring 45 3-K seats and 18 pre-K seats to the neighborhood following urgent pleas from parents, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday.

Local parents have been petitioning for the city to open the newly-built 129 Van Brunt St. schoolhouse for months. Frustrated local families urged the city to make good on its promise to open the center, arguing it would provide a vital alternative to parents shelling out boatloads for private care or trekking a mile or more in the transit-sparse neighborhood for the nearest available early childhood seat.

The challenges in finding 3-K and pre-K slots were exacerbated for parents forced to drop off children assigned to different locations, local parent Jessica Setton said. The ‘3-K For All’ sites first planned under the Bill de Blasio administration were expanded under the Eric Adams administration, with the latter prioritizing ‘stabilizing providers and increasing enrollment rather than simply expanding capacity.

’ The city had also blamed ‘unmet’ demand for early childhood seats as the reason to keep the school shuttered, according to emails obtained by The Post. Despite the years-long delay, the nearest preschools in the area saw applications far outpace the number of seats. On day eight of this administration, we made a promise to New Yorkers: we would fix the 3-K system and build a city where every family can count on affordable, high-quality child care.

Today, we’re delivering on that promise. Over the past few months, we have opened nine previously vacant child care centers, added thousands of 3-K seats where families need them most and started rebuilding trust with working families across this city. We’re just getting started





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Brooklyn Preschool Early Childhood Education Center Columbia Street Waterfront District 3-K Seats Pre-K Seats Unmet Demand Stabilizing Providers Increasing Enrollment Expanding Capacity Child Care Affordable High-Quality Fixing The 3-K System Building A City Trust With Working Families New Yorkers Promise To New Yorkers Fixing The 3-K System Building A City Trust With Working Families New Yorkers Promise To New Yorkers Fixing The 3-K System Building A City Trust With Working Families New Yorkers Promise To New Yorkers

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