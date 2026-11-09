Brooklyn Pacha Grand Opening Marks New Era for Pacha Group in New York

Pacha Group opens Brooklyn Pacha in Brooklyn Navy Yard, featuring techno headliners and a 60th-anniversary strategy. Read about the venue's specs and upcoming lineup.

Brooklyn Pacha officially celebrated its grand opening over the weekend of November 6-7, marking a significant expansion for the Pacha Group into the New York nightlife scene. The venue, situated within the 11,175-square-foot space formerly known as the Great Hall of the Avant Gardner entertainment complex, attracted major electronic music talent to its inaugural weekend.

Friday Night Lineup Details

The opening festivities began on Friday night with a powerful lineup headlined by renowned techno producer Loco Dice. He was joined on the bill by Ilario Alicante, another respected figure in the techno genre, and house music artist HoneyLuv. This diverse selection of artists set a high-energy tone for the club's debut in the borough.

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Saturday Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday, the venue hosted a special party to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The night featured Louie Vega, a legendary figure in house music, along with Oscar G, Anané, and Victor Calderone. Will Automagic of The Carry Nation also performed, adding to the star-studded roster that honored the brand's long history in nightlife.

Strategic Shift to Indoor Venue

Brooklyn Pacha serves as a strategic counterpoint to the brand's outdoor operations. The Pacha Group took over the Avant Gardner complex in early 2026. Their open-air venue, Pacha New York, opened in July and concluded its seasonal run on November 5. The new Brooklyn location ensures continuous operations during the fall and winter months when outdoor events are not viable.

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Venue Specifications and Sound Design

Aloki Batra, CEO of FIVE Hospitality and The Pacha Group, emphasized the club's focus on auditory excellence. The space is equipped with state-of-the-art d&b sound systems. The lighting design was developed by the same team responsible for the Berghain club in Berlin. This collaboration aims to merge technological precision with atmospheric depth.

Upcoming Schedule and Future Plans

The upcoming schedule includes performances by Miss Monique, Madeon, Luciano, and other artists through February. Batra noted that this dual-venue approach allows the brand to deepen its relationship with New York's music community. As Pacha approaches its 60th anniversary, the goal is to carry that heritage forward while securing a prominent place in the city's competitive nightlife landscape.