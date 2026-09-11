Brooklyn Nets fall to 2-8 after 130-93 loss to Dallas Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets lost 130-93 to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, dropping to 2-8 and showing frustration as they struggle to meet preseason expectations.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 130-93 to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, dropping their record to 2-8 and extending a difficult start to the season.

The loss came on the second night of a back-to-back after Brooklyn blew a lead in Atlanta on Saturday. There is frustration in Brooklyn, and it is not just among fans. After three consecutive tough seasons, the last two marked by brazen tanking, the promise of trying to win and the presence of young prospects was supposed to make this year better. That is what makes this struggling start, disjointed and disconnected, all the more maddening.

Also read Cooper Flagg has 25 points, career-best 12 assists as Mavericks beat Nets 130-93

That anger is clearest among the Nets themselves. Bad body language, frustration fouls and lost poise have been painfully evident on the court. Moritz Wagner admitted the mood is difficult to manage. It is frustrating, Wagner said with a rueful grimace.

Advertisement

Frustration Mounts Among Nets Players

Do not get me wrong, it is not really funny. It is a dilemma you are in because you do not want to get caught up with the emotion, with the frustration. The Nets still have a long way to go to be anywhere near the team they hoped to be when the season began. After an encouraging preseason performance and some competitive matchups to begin the regular season, Brooklyn looks right back at home in the lottery.

The bottom of the Eastern Conference standings has become familiar territory for the Nets. The franchise has not played in a postseason contest since 2023. After a 2-8 start, it seems the Nets are destined to make it a fourth straight year without postseason basketball. Coming into the season, the Nets were expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, with a preseason win total of 25.5.

The Nets won 25 games last season, so simply improving on that mark would have been a hit for the over. For some, it seemed Brooklyn should have no problem being one game better than last year's tanking squad. Instead, Jordi Fernandez's squad has looked mostly the same, despite actually trying to win this season.

Thanks to the weak Eastern Conference and a logjam in the bottom half of the standings, the Nets are still only one game out of the play-in through 10 games. That should change over time as teams gain separation, so the Nets cannot be fooled by the games back column. A major turnaround would be needed for the Nets to be in that race as the season progresses. The franchise ranks 28th in offense and 19th in defense.

Weak Offense Holds Brooklyn Back

Brooklyn's foundation under Fernandez has been all about defense, so being nearly 10 spots higher there is somewhat encouraging, but it will not matter if the team cannot find its way out of having a bottom-three offense, which has dragged the team down to the 24th-ranked net rating. The season is only a couple of weeks old, and there is more than enough time to turn things around.

Advertisement

But Brooklyn has so far proven to be the team folks were expecting, and the frustration is mounting. Noah Clowney fouled out during the second half in Dallas and was seen reacting in front of Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. Kyrie Irving and Terance Mann were also involved in separating Clowney and Johnson during the game. Cooper Flagg dunked past Clowney, adding to Brooklyn's difficult night. Fernandez looked on from the sidelines as his team fell behind and never recovered.

The Nets were never in the game in Dallas, eventually falling by 37 points. The loss capped a back-to-back that began with a blown lead in Atlanta. The Nets have now lost three consecutive seasons of relevance, and the last two were marked by brazen tanking. The promise of organizational trying to win and young, long-term prospects to emotionally invest in was supposed to make this year better.

Instead, the start has been disjointed and disconnected. Brooklyn's players are showing their frustration openly. Bad body language and frustration fouls have become common. Wagner's comments reflect a team struggling to manage its emotions while trying to compete.

Season Still Early for Nets

The Nets are 2-8 and sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They are one game out of the play-in, but that could change as teams separate. The offense ranks 28th, the defense 19th, and the net rating 24th. The preseason win total of 25.5 suggests they were expected to be among the worst teams.

The season is still young, but the Nets have proven to be the team many expected. A turnaround is possible, but it will require significant improvement on both ends of the floor.