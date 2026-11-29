The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the league’s worst teams to open the season, but their goals are still within reach. On Saturday night, the Nets secured a m

Nov 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the league’s worst teams to open the season, but their goals are still within reach.118-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets . Despite a furious second-half rally from Charlotte, Brooklyn was able to hold on and get their second win in three games.

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While the matchup wasn’t always smooth sailing for the Nets, they did just enough to walk out of Charlotte with the win. Considering how this season has gone for the Nets, that’s more than enough for Brooklyn to be satisfied. Of course, not everything will be measured in wins and losses for the Nets this season, given the importance of developing the young core and figuring out the best route for building after this season.