The Brooklyn Nets’ NBA Cup hopes took a major hit, but they aren’t entirely eliminated yet. On Friday night, the Nets suffered their second loss in NBA Cup gro

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. reacts after making a three point basket during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOn Friday night, the Nets suffered their second loss in NBA Cup group play, falling in a tight contest at home to the Orlando Magic. SomeWith the loss on Friday night, the Nets fell to 0-2 in group play while the Magic improved to 3-0, eliminating thefrom any chance of winning their group.

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With East Group A now out of the equation for the Nets, their attention must now turn to the wild card spot. The Nets’ path through the wild card spot is technically still in play, but it would take just about every remaining game in group play to go a certain way. Sitting at 0-2, the Nets’ only path through would require every non-group winner to finish 2-2 or worse.

That’s yet to happen through the first three years of the NBA Cup, but it’s still a possibility going into the final two nights of group play. Breaking down the Nets’ path isn’t a simple task, but it just means that every group must have a maximum of one team with three or more wins.

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For East Group A, Brooklyn’s group, the Nets’ path will simply require Detroit to lose one of its two remaining games against either Orlando or Milwaukee. Considering Brooklyn’s path requires a 2-2 record and winning out, that scenario would hand Toronto its second loss and ensure only Orlando hits the three-win threshold. East Group B is perhaps the trickiest group to figure out at this stage simply because of how many scenarios are still in play.

Effectively, at least two of the following three scenarios must happen: Miami loses its final two games, Philadelphia loses one of its final two games or Cleveland loses its final game. If two of those scenarios happen, East Group B would then have a maximum of one team with at least three wins.

While the first two groups have a bit of room to work with as far as exact scenarios go, East Group C features only one path to That path must feature the Boston Celtics winning out and moving to 4-0 in group play. With Boston’s final two group play games coming against 2-1 Atlanta and 2-1 Washington, it must hand both teams its second loss to keep Brooklyn alive.

If Boston drops either game, that would guarantee a matchup between teams that are 2-1 in their other games. That would mean one team from that matchup is guaranteed to move to 3-1, while the other team that beat Boston would also be sitting at 3-1. Should all of these scenarios fall into place, Brooklyn would still have some massive ground to make up in the point differential department.

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The No. 1 tiebreaker for wild card spots, the Nets would need to win their final two games by large margins, as they currently sit at -18 through two contests. Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered the OKC Thunder since 2022 and covers OSU athletics for The O’Colly.