Brooklyn Nets Lose 129-110 to Grizzlies as Jumbo Lineup Stalls Without Michael Porter Jr

Brooklyn Nets start five players 6-9 or taller against Memphis. Danny Wolf plays off-guard while guards Nolan Traore and Mikel Brown Jr. sit. Team evaluates lineup efficacy.

The Brooklyn Nets fell 129-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at FedExForum, marking a stark contrast to their previous performance with the same oversized starting configuration. Head Coach Jordi Fernández deployed a historic lineup featuring Day'Ron Sharpe, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, Egor Dëmin, and Danny Wolf, but the team struggled significantly without the spacing and scoring provided by Michael Porter Jr.

This specific five-player unit stands at 6-foot-9 or taller across the board, marking the first time in 37 seasons an NBA team has started such a configuration. The last instance occurred on April 21, 1990, when the Los Angeles Lakers fielded A.C. Green, Magic Johnson, Mychal Thompson, Orlando Woolridge, and James Worthy. The Nets' decision to start this lineup was driven by a need for switchability and rebounding dominance.

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During a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, the Jumbo Lineup was devastating, powering a 145-111 victory. The five starters logged twelve minutes together and amassed a plus-18 net rating. Every player in that starting five scored in double figures and held a plus-17 rating or better, showcasing the potential of the experiment when fully operational.

The dynamics changed drastically when the Nets traveled to Memphis. Starting shooting guard Michael Porter Jr. sat out due to a sore calf, opening the door for Noah Clowney to fill the vacancy in the starting lineup. Without Porter's scoring presence and floor spacing, the Jumbo Lineup struggled, resulting in a 129-110 loss. The absence of Porter's gravity allowed the Grizzlies to clog the paint and disrupt Brooklyn's offensive rhythm.

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In thirteen minutes of action, the starting five posted a minus-2 rating during the loss. Every starter recorded a minus-7 or worse efficiency rating, with the sole exception of Day'Ron Sharpe, who finished plus-4. The disparity highlights the critical role Porter plays in generating offense and stretching the defense when the team utilizes such extreme size on the court.

Contextual factors significantly influenced the strategic decisions leading up to both games. Against New Orleans, pure point guards Nolan Traore, sidelined with a sore calf, and Mikel Brown Jr., out with an illness, were unavailable. Their absence necessitated the heavy minutes for Wolf and Dëmin. Mikel Brown Jr. is the sixth overall pick and considered the heir apparent at the point guard position, though he remains subject to current minutes restrictions.

Coach Fernández has acknowledged that Dëmin is best deployed off the ball, suggesting a return to a more traditional two-guard setup once the injured guards are healthy. This adjustment would relegate Danny Wolf back to the bench, restoring Nolan Traore or Mikel Brown Jr. to the starting point guard role. The team will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Nov. 17, 2026, with Michael Porter Jr. expected to return to the lineup, potentially signaling a shift away from the historic five-man heavy configuration.

Danny Wolf described the starting experiment as a unique look that provided defensive and rebounding benefits. He emphasized the need to maintain high-level rebounding production with such size on the court. The Nets will look to leverage these assets when Porter returns, balancing size with the playmaking and spacing that has been missing in recent outings.

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Michael Porter Jr. told reporters that the lineup helps in different aspects of the game, noting Wolf's ability to connect players, rebound, and facilitate. He added that Egor Dëmin's return was big for the team. Porter is expected to be back for the upcoming game against the 76ers, aiming to restore the offensive balance that made the Jumbo Lineup so effective against the Pelicans.

The contrast between the plus-18 rating in New Orleans and the minus-2 rating in Memphis underscores the delicate balance required for this tactical anomaly. While the size provides a defensive and rebounding edge, the offensive execution depends heavily on the availability of key scorers like Porter Jr. to space the floor and capitalize on the defensive attention drawn by the oversized frontcourt.