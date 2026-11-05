Brooklyn Nets Defeat Charlotte Hornets 114-104 for Second Season Win

The Brooklyn Nets rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-104 on Wednesday night, securing their second victory of the season. Michael Porter Jr. led Brooklyn with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Julius Randle added 22 points. Mikel Brown Jr. scored 18, Nolan Traore had 16 and Danny Wolf contributed 13 as the Nets shot 51 percent from the field and 38 percent from long distance. Naz Reid scored 28 points and Grayson Allen added 22 for the Hornets, who dropped their fifth straight game after a 3-1 start. Charlotte forward Kon Knueppel made his season debut after a hamstring injury but exited in the first quarter with left leg soreness and did not return.

Michael Porter Jr. had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Julius Randle added 22 points as the Brooklyn Nets won their second game of the season, 114-104 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

The Nets , who had lost six of their first seven games, rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit in the final periods. Brooklyn's other victory this season came Sunday at Indiana. Mikel Brown Jr. scored 18 points, Nolan Traore had 16 and Danny Wolf 13 for Brooklyn, which shot 51% from the field overall and 38% from long distance.

Also read Can Nets' Nolan Traore Keep Up Hot 3-Point Shooting Against Hornets?

Naz Reid scored 28 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field and Grayson Allen added 22 points for the Hornets, who lost their fifth straight game after opening the season 3-1. Hornets forward Kon Knueppel, who was making his season debut after being sidelined with a hamstring strain, exited in the first quarter due to soreness in his left leg and did not return. He played six minutes and scored three points on 3-for-3 shooting from the line.

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Knueppel led the NBA in 3-pointers last season and was runner-up for NBA rookie of the year. At Atlanta on Saturday in the first of a four-game trip.