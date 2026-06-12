Brooklyn musician and artist Olive Hui on how a hit-and-run led to a new outlook on life and a benefit show

Olive Hui didn’t expect that getting hit by a car would change the way she looked at the world. But then again, she didn’t expect to be hit by a car in the

Brooklyn musician and artist Olive Hui on how a hit-and-run led to a new outlook on life and a benefit showOlive Hui didn’t expect that getting hit by a car would change the way she looked at the world.

But then again, she didn’t expect to be hit by a car in the first place. Back in November 2025, Hui — a Brooklyn-based artist, musician and actor — was on her way to a friend’s art show when it happened. As she was crossing a Bushwick street, just three blocks from her home, a car hit her and fled the scene.

“I didn’t see anything coming; I just saw the sky. I felt like I was in a bumper car ride,” said Hui. Hui remembers trying to commit the license plate to memory as her partner and bandmate, John Wlaysewski, and several others who witnessed the incident came to her aid.

“The car stopped and I thought they’re gonna come and help me get up or something because I didn’t even know until I was on the ground that that was what happened. I saw my phone far away, kind of cracked on the back of it, and my beanie on the ground,” said Hui.

“I was like, ‘Oh, okay, an incident? Am I alive? I’m alive. ’ And then I looked at the car, couldn’t see who was in there, and I felt that the gas was being stepped on.

You can feel that the car was about to move. And then it was slow motion, but I was not even registering what’s happened. ” She was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she learned she had a neck and leg fracture as a result. Yet the main thing Hui was thinking about was if she would be able to go on stage that night.

Hui and Wlaysewski front the Brooklyn-based rock band Late Cambrian, and were set to play a show that night. However, it became pretty clear that Hui couldn’t go on that night, and Hui insisted that Wlaysewski go play anyway and come back when the show was done. Hui spent the night in the hospital and was able to go home the following day with a road to recovery ahead of her.

Sitting in the hospital room, Hui decided to channel any anxiety about the situation and channel it into writing. The road to recovery and PineappleFest Over the next five months, Hui was healing and attending physical therapy, putting performing on the back burner while focusing on recovery. Though she is still working on getting full mobility back in her neck, arm and leg, she has come far in her healing journey.

But what comes with healing is a heap of medical bills. A GoFundMe was created to help with expenses, but it barely moved the needle. Created by Wlaysewski and actor/comedian Kevin McDonald, PineappleFest, named for Hui’s stage name Pineapple O, was a variety benefit show to raise money for Hui’s recovery expenses. The show took place on May 3 at the Bell House.

“I was like, ‘This is really scary. What did I do to deserve this? ’ I texted Kevin and said, ‘I feel like I need to be a better human and a better artist to deserve the love of this,’ and he said, ‘We’ll just have fun,’” said Hui.

The lineup included Hui’s band Late Cambrian, an acoustic set by Wheatus, a set from NY Grim , comedy from David Cross, music from Loudon Wainwright III, Trudy Carmichael, and comedy skits by McDonald, Dave Foley and Julie Klausner that had been previously rejected for the show “Kids in the Hall. ” The venue was full of around 200 people, all of whom were there to support Hui, who took the stage with Late Cambrian at the end.

Proceeds from the show went to support Hui, who still can’t believe that the event was so stacked when it came to entertainment.

“It felt like a carnival of music and comedy and all the people that we loved and somehow are lucky enough to be linked to. I’m still coming back from that excitement,” said Hui.

“I’m just thinking about bits and pieces from the show, replaying it in my head. I feel so loved,” said Hui. As an artist, Hui is used to taking an unconventional approach to life, but something about the hit-and-run experience changed her perspective.

“As weird as it sounds, I am glad this happened. It kind of woke me up a little bit,” said Hui.

“I was waiting to do things. Now, I’m more present and I do things instantly. ” Hui said that she is taking time to consider what else she might want to explore in this life, from creating more art to just walking around the city more often and not limiting herself.

“I don’t feel like there’s any limit and every single day we can choose again, and do what’s right by us, keep updating your life resume,” said Hui. Though she doesn’t know what her future holds, Hui knows one thing for sure: life isn’t going to hold her back from trying anything.

“I feel like it makes me kinder and I would be more open to help a stranger or just share what I have,” said Hui. “To know that I need to have thicker skin, and own my life, my art and my ambition so that I don’t waste the effort and the love of the people around me. ”Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro.

She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

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