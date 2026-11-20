The BKI Choir from Brooklyn Independent Middle School will perform under the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree during NBC's broadcast on December 2.

Brooklyn Independent Middle School's BKI Choir will perform the classic holiday song Up on the Housetop under the illuminated Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree during NBC's broadcast of Christmas in Rockefeller Center on December 2. This prestigious national performance spot was secured after the choir was named the winner of the sixth annual Star Choir holiday singing competition. The announcement was revealed as a surprise to the fifteen students, who received an invitation to share their talents on a national stage.

Carson Daly, the co-host of the TODAY show and Saturday TODAY co-anchor, delivered the exciting news directly to the choir members. He was joined by Natalie Pasquarella, a news anchor for NBC New York, and Rosarina Breton, a news anchor for Telemundo 47. The emotional video of this surprise announcement aired during the morning broadcast of TODAY, bringing the joyous update to millions of viewers across the region.

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The choir's selection process was highly competitive, with NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 receiving more than one hundred entries from local choral groups. Participating groups hailed from New York, New Jersey, Fairfield County in Connecticut, and Pike County in Pennsylvania. The breadth of the competition ensured that the final selection of fifteen students from Brooklyn Independent Middle School was a testament to their exceptional vocal abilities and dedication.

In recognition of the choir's victory and their upcoming appearance on national television, NBC New York and Telemundo 47 have pledged a five thousand dollar donation to Brooklyn Independent Middle School. This financial support is designated to sustain the school's arts program and provide additional resources for the students. Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC New York and Telemundo 47, praised the choir for their outstanding energy and passion.

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Ethan Schlesser, also known as Mr. Ethan, serves as the Theater and Choir Director for Brooklyn Independent Middle School. He has led this diverse group of seventh and eighth graders since the choir was first formed during the 2020-2021 school year. The members meet both during the regular school day and after school to master vocal techniques, harmonizing, and performance skills. Schlesser expressed immense pride in the students, describing them as talented, creative, funny, confident, and opinionated Brooklyn kids.

Kelsey Jones, a co-founder of Brooklyn Independent Middle School, highlighted the educational philosophy behind the choir's success. The school was established in 2019 by two teachers who believed every student deserves access to strong academic education and opportunities to explore their passions. Jones noted that the choir represents the epitome of these founding goals, allowing students to tap into new joys and creative expression through their musical endeavors.

There is a special continuity to this year's victory involving previous members of the choir. Members of the 2023 Choir played an important role in mentoring and developing the current group, creating a full-circle moment for the program. This intergenerational support system helps maintain high standards and a strong culture within the school. The announcement video aired this morning, providing immediate visibility and inspiration for the student body.

The combination of local community support, national media coverage, and internal mentorship creates a robust environment for artistic growth. The upcoming performance serves as a testament to the hard work of the students and the leadership of the school administration. The BKI Choir's achievement highlights the impact of dedicated arts education in urban communities like Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

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Schlesser emphasized that the students' achievement demonstrates the value of dedication, persistence, and hard work in achieving meaningful rewards. He thanked NBC 4 and Telemundo 47 for giving the choir this tremendous opportunity. The event marks a significant milestone for the students and their dedicated arts education program, showcasing the potential of youth in the New York metropolitan area.

The performance on December 2 will allow the choir to share their musical talents with millions of viewers tuning in for the festive holiday celebration. This specific performance slot provides a unique platform for the students to represent their school on a national stage. The event underscores the commitment of local media organizations to supporting youth arts initiatives and community engagement through high-profile platforms.