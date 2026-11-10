Brooklyn jogger stabbing: Grand jury indicts teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly murdering Katie Suarez on her run

The Brooklyn teacher’s aide accused of stabbing jogger Katie Suarez to death last month has been indicted for her murder, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric

Police sources said 27-year-old Sayed Mohassib was booked on Saturday on a murder charge for the Oct. 30 killing in Bath Beach. A grand jury delivered the indictment against Sayed Mohassib, 27, for second-degree murder in the senseless Oct. 30 slaying.

Suarez,“Katie Suarez was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her, brutally taken from her loved ones in a senseless act of violence. Today’s indictment marks an important step toward securing justice, and I commend the NYPD for its swift and thorough investigation,”We will vigorously prosecute this case to seek the full accountability that justice demands. ”According to court documents, Mohassib allegedly told police he brought a knife to the area before walking up covered in blood.

Also read Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez dies after stabbing, organs donated to four recipients

Still, he maintained he did not stab Suarez — though he allegedly confessed to frantically attempting to clean up blood he had smeared over his apartment walls. Detectives have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez last week, sources familiar with the case reported. Police sources said 27-year-old Sayed Mohassib was booked on Saturday on a murder charge for the Oct. 30 killing in Bath Beach.

Video surveillance captured him leaving his home in his underwear and dumping items into a garbage chute. Detectives also discovered red stains on his wall that tested positive for blood. Mohassib is being scrutinized after he found an educational job at P.S. 200, The Benson School, despite having been found mentally unfit to serve in the Marines and only serving just over a month in the NYPD Field Training Unit.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday that his administration is investigating how Mohassib was hired in the first place.

“I have directed my team to conduct a full review into this matter,” Mamdani said. “Nothing is more paramount than the safety of our students. ”“We both lost. You lost your daughter.

I lost my son… I want to make sure nobody put an innocent person in jail,” she said. Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

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