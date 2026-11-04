Brooklyn Jogger Stabbed Near Home on Belt Parkway Waterfront

A 28-year-old woman remains in critical condition after a random stabbing near her Brooklyn home. Police seek dashcam footage from October 30 to identify the suspect.

A 28-year-old New York City woman is currently fighting for her life after being stabbed during a jog less than one mile from her residence in Brooklyn. The victim, identified as Suarez, suffered severe puncture wounds to the neck while running along the Belt Parkway waterfront on Friday, October 30.

Details of the Violent Attack

Suarez called her father around 8 p.m. on Friday to inform him she was approximately half a mile from their home. When she failed to return later that evening, her parents began searching for her, leading her father to discover her suffering from critical injuries at the scene.

Also read NYPD Offers $10,000 Reward in Random Stabbing of Brooklyn Jogger Katie Suarez

NYPD Chief of Detectives revealed on Monday, November 2, that investigators found a long blood trail measuring about 150 feet at the crime site. This physical evidence has become a central focus as detectives attempt to reconstruct the exact sequence of events that transpired during the assault.

Random Motive and Investigation Challenges

Police have stated that nothing appeared to be taken from Suarez, and there was no indication she was sexually assaulted during the incident. Detective Kenny described the event as a seemingly random attack, noting it would be extraordinary for anyone to know her specific route and timing in advance.

Advertisement

The attack occurred along the Shore Parkway Greenway, an area that presents significant investigative hurdles due to a lack of surveillance infrastructure. Police confirmed there are no cameras in the immediate vicinity, and local residents have not reported possessing any video footage of the crime.

Public Appeal for Dashcam Footage

To overcome the absence of fixed cameras, authorities are analyzing data from a license plate reader that captured approximately 1,700 cars passing through the area at the time of the attack. Detectives are actively seeking contact with drivers who may have dash cameras capable of providing crucial visual information regarding the incident.

Following the release of a photo showing Suarez wearing a T-shirt and a bib from the Frozen Bonsai 5K in Prospect Park, police urged the public to come forward if they saw her between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. Investigators are also interviewing fishermen who frequent the area to gather additional leads.

Reward and Contact Information

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. Residents are encouraged to review their personal recordings or recall any interactions Suarez may have had alongside the pathway during the specified timeframe.

Advertisement

Anyone with relevant information regarding the assault should contact the NYPD immediately at 1-800-577-8477. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to analyze potential vehicle data and witness statements to identify the perpetrator responsible for this violent act.